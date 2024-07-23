Susan Linville Branin’s Newly Released “A Life’s Journey: Inspired By Life’s Memories” is a Heartfelt Inspirational Memoir
“A Life’s Journey: Inspired By Life’s Memories” from Christian Faith Publishing author Susan Linville Branin is a touching and motivational reflection on life’s peaks and valleys that explores personal experiences, loss, and the resilience needed to navigate life's challenges.
Tyler, TX, July 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Life’s Journey: Inspired By Life’s Memories”: a poignant look back on life’s lessons and blessings. “A Life’s Journey: Inspired By Life’s Memories” is the creation of published author, Susan Linville Branin, a mother of two beautiful daughters, one of whom sadly passed away at age 21 at the end of 2022. Susan is a double major in accounting and human resource development, currently working on her master’s degree in business management. When she is not working or doing studies in her spare time, she enjoys writing and spending time with her family. She is an advocate of epilepsy and SUDEP awareness. Raising awareness of this neurological disorder is a passion of hers. After the passing of her daughter, she hopes to be a beacon of light and inspiration to others. Susan wants, by using personal experiences, to be a comfort to those in need and be an encouragement so that you will never give up.
Susan Linville Branin shares, “Life is a struggle. Life is a journey. Life is healing.
Does life have you down? Are things just not how you wish they were? Are you struggling to see the light on the end of the dark and narrow tunnel? Life is not always sweet gumdrops and beautiful roses. It can be downright weary and troublesome, but it can also be amazing. It is up to us, each individual person, how we break through the ups and downs on this journey called life. We control our perceptions. We control our attitudes and our outlooks on each and everything that happens throughout this journey.
“Many times in life, our journey may take us down an unexpected path. It may be a smooth, fresh paved path, or it may be a path full of potholes. Even the path full of potholes can be smooth if you go around them. At times, some holes are unable to be avoided, so you need to find a way to keep driving that path without breaking the shocks of your car. It can be done with patience, understanding, prayer, and a little faith.
“Every moment in life can be used for good. Every moment can be a learning moment, an inspirational moment. It is your choice, but I will say that even through dark times, finding joy can be done if you only allow that joy in. Embrace life’s journey and shine your bright light for all to see.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Linville Branin’s new book offers a deeply personal and inspiring narrative, encouraging readers to find strength and joy even in the face of adversity.
Consumers can purchase “A Life’s Journey: Inspired By Life’s Memories” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Life’s Journey: Inspired By Life’s Memories,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
