Mary Somerville’s Newly Released "Astounded by His Love a Discipleship Guide for Jesus’ Bride" is an Inspiring Spiritual Manual
“Astounded by His Love a Discipleship Guide for Jesus’ Bride” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Somerville is an enlightening exploration of Christian discipleship, focusing on the transformative love of Jesus and guiding readers in their spiritual journey and personal relationship with Christ.
Anaheim, CA, July 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Astounded by His Love a Discipleship Guide for Jesus’ Bride,” an enriching and insightful spiritual manual, is the creation of published author, Mary Somerville.
Somerville share, “You will be astounded by the love of Jesus Christ in this discipleship guide! It covers topics from your initial marriage to your Bridegroom, to finding your identity in Him, to worshiping Him, to living your life in the light of His grace, and to sharing the Good News with others. All is presented against the backdrop of the author’s over 50-year marriage to her husband, Bob. These truths are the product of their teaching ministry over a lifetime. You will be greatly edified and find real joy as you dig deeply into the Scriptures in this study and hopefully, your life will more and more reflect your Bridegroom, Jesus Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Somerville’s new book offers a profound resource for believers seeking to deepen their understanding of discipleship and experience the profound love of Jesus in every aspect of their lives.
Consumers can purchase “Astounded by His Love a Discipleship Guide for Jesus’ Bride” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Astounded by His Love a Discipleship Guide for Jesus’ Bride,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories