Nichelle Williams’s Newly Released "Schizophrenic to Schizophrenic" is a Compassionate and Insightful Exploration of Life with Schizophrenia
“Schizophrenic to Schizophrenic” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nichelle Williams is an empathetic and personal account that offers support, hope, and understanding to those living with schizophrenia. Drawing from her own experiences, Williams aims to connect with readers and provide a sense of community and encouragement.
Corona, CA, July 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Schizophrenic to Schizophrenic”: a heartfelt and insightful journey into living with schizophrenia. “Schizophrenic to Schizophrenic” is the creation of published author, Nichelle Williams, a dedicated wife and mother who resides in California.
Williams shares, “Dealing with schizophrenia is so tough and life-altering. I know the struggle for myself. I know that there can be a lot of ups and downs. At least that’s my hardship. If you are schizophrenic, this book is specifically for you. Schizophrenic to Schizophrenic is a book that is written from myself, a person living with schizophrenia, written to you, another person living with schizophrenia. I wrote this for you. My heart goes out to you. I know this life is not easy, but I have a reason for joy, hope, and peace in my life now. I just want to share my story with you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nichelle Williams’s new book offers an intimate look into the challenges and triumphs of living with schizophrenia, providing readers with relatable experiences and a message of hope.
Consumers can purchase “Schizophrenic to Schizophrenic” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble, also available on audible.com
For additional information or inquiries about “Schizophrenic to Schizophrenic,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
