Andrew DiNicola’s Newly Released "Out of the Heart" is a Riveting Tale of Love, Faith, and Temptation
“Out of the Heart” from Christian Faith Publishing author Andrew DiNicola is a gripping narrative following high school sweethearts Pete and Sally as they navigate the challenges of remaining pure while facing the sinister intentions of a hateful man named Bull. As they confront temptation and danger in the swamps of Florida, their faith and love for each other are put to the ultimate test.
Saint Augustine, FL, July 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Out of the Heart,” a captivating exploration of love, faith, and the power of purity, is the creation of published author, Andrew DiNicola.
DiNicola shares, “Pete and Sally are high school sweethearts who have been together for nine years since graduating high school. They have remained pure for one another so that one day their marriage will be crowned with their total and complete union. But now the couple has joined a tree-planting crew to make money without the expenses that a home demands and to share one more adventure together before they settle down. Sally is ready for the couple to get married and to begin a family, but Pete does not seem to be on the same page. Will they ever be more than a pure monogamous couple, enjoying life together but not pledging their lives to one another?
“The answer comes in the form of a sinful and hateful man named Bull, who hates God and wants to have the virgin Sally all to himself. Bull envies the love between the couple and despises their love for God, especially because Pete is always trying to share that love with the angry, bitter man. Bull gets so fed up with Pete, whom he refers to as preacher boy, that he devises a plan to trap his virgin Sally and to ruin their pure relationship and dishonor God, who does not even exist, as far as Bull is concerned.
“What will become of the couple as they face the evil plans of a lustful and envious man amid the swamps of Florida and among a tree-planting crew like no other?
Out of the Heart is a story of how God’s love and power work in the lives of two lovers when the two have kept themselves pure for God and for one another.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andrew DiNicola’s new book is a compelling addition to the literary landscape, offering readers a poignant reminder of the transformative power of love and faith.
Consumers can purchase “Out of the Heart” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Out of the Heart,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
DiNicola shares, “Pete and Sally are high school sweethearts who have been together for nine years since graduating high school. They have remained pure for one another so that one day their marriage will be crowned with their total and complete union. But now the couple has joined a tree-planting crew to make money without the expenses that a home demands and to share one more adventure together before they settle down. Sally is ready for the couple to get married and to begin a family, but Pete does not seem to be on the same page. Will they ever be more than a pure monogamous couple, enjoying life together but not pledging their lives to one another?
“The answer comes in the form of a sinful and hateful man named Bull, who hates God and wants to have the virgin Sally all to himself. Bull envies the love between the couple and despises their love for God, especially because Pete is always trying to share that love with the angry, bitter man. Bull gets so fed up with Pete, whom he refers to as preacher boy, that he devises a plan to trap his virgin Sally and to ruin their pure relationship and dishonor God, who does not even exist, as far as Bull is concerned.
“What will become of the couple as they face the evil plans of a lustful and envious man amid the swamps of Florida and among a tree-planting crew like no other?
Out of the Heart is a story of how God’s love and power work in the lives of two lovers when the two have kept themselves pure for God and for one another.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andrew DiNicola’s new book is a compelling addition to the literary landscape, offering readers a poignant reminder of the transformative power of love and faith.
Consumers can purchase “Out of the Heart” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Out of the Heart,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories