Andrew DiNicola’s Newly Released "Out of the Heart" is a Riveting Tale of Love, Faith, and Temptation

“Out of the Heart” from Christian Faith Publishing author Andrew DiNicola is a gripping narrative following high school sweethearts Pete and Sally as they navigate the challenges of remaining pure while facing the sinister intentions of a hateful man named Bull. As they confront temptation and danger in the swamps of Florida, their faith and love for each other are put to the ultimate test.