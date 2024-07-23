Ron Marcotte’s Newly Released "Especially for You: Signs, Attitudes, Perspectives" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Faith and Citizenship
“Especially for You: Signs, Attitudes, Perspectives” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ron Marcotte is a compelling examination of the intertwined concepts of faith and citizenship. Through insightful reflections and poignant observations, Marcotte offers readers a unique perspective on the gifts of Christianity and American nationality, while exploring the challenges and rewards of living a life in accordance with Christ’s teachings.
Wildwood, FL, July 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Especially for You: Signs, Attitudes, Perspectives,” a poignant reflection on the gifts of faith and citizenship, is the creation of published author, Ron Marcotte.
Marcotte shares, “I’m a Christian and an American, two precious, unmatchable, irreplaceable gifts. I am extremely grateful for both and never want to lose them.
“This is my explanation of these gifts, especially for you, what they mean for you and everyone as well as myself, the whole purpose of our lives. I want to share them with you, even if you don’t call yourself Christian or American.
“This provides epiphanies. Hopefully, you will see more clearly the value, the worth, the truth of these gifts. The reward for you, for me, for us is happiness beginning with “ten thousand years bright shining as the sun with no less days to sing God’s praise than when we’d first begun.
“This provides a special recipe, not for food, but the necessary elements for obtaining that reward. Christ provided the way for us, he proclaimed it clearly, he showed us how to get there, through certain attitudes, eight in all, which we must blend into one.
“This also provides an example of the exact opposite, the antithesis, which can rob us of these gifts if we do not live and act according to Christ’s teachings to be blessed.
“We could not get a photo for the back cover. Please add your own recall of the events of January 6, 2021, the truth which we all saw. A mob climbing the walls, battering the windows and doors to get in, the gallows to hang Vice President Pence, the hollering to find Nancy Pelosi, and the violence and desecration of our Capitol. All of this was in an attempt to prevent Congress from doing its duty as representatives of our democracy to designate a new President.
“January 6, 2021, was the most significant attempted Presidential crime in American history.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ron Marcotte’s new book is a timely and thought-provoking exploration of faith, citizenship, and the enduring quest for happiness.
Consumers can purchase “Especially for You: Signs, Attitudes, Perspectives” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Especially for You: Signs, Attitudes, Perspectives,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ron Marcotte’s new book is a timely and thought-provoking exploration of faith, citizenship, and the enduring quest for happiness.
