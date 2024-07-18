Point Grey Holdings New Acquisition of An-Cor & Precisioneering
Point Grey Holding Acquires Group DKG: Precisioneering DKG Corp. and An-Cor Industrial Plastics, Inc.
Toronto, Canada, July 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Point Grey Holdings is proud to announce the acquisition of Group DKG, consisting of Precisioneering DKG Corp. and An-Cor Industrial Plastics, Inc.
Point Grey Holdings targeted the Group DKG for its 60-year tradition of excellence, bringing high-quality products to industrial customers, produced with the highest levels of integrity. This strategic move aligns with Point Grey Holdings' commitment to expanding its portfolio in the industrial engineering/infrastructure sector, enhancing its capabilities, and broadening its market reach.
About Precisioneering DKG Corp. (Toronto, ON)
Founded in 1964, Precisioneering DKG Corp. is a renowned leader in designing and manufacturing corrosion-resistant fiberglass equipment. Precisioneering makes products to customer specifications including fiberglass tanks, brine makers, pollution control scrubber systems, fans, ducting, stacks, grating, platforms, walkways, and ladders. In addition, Precisioneering offers a wide range of custom fiberglass products tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients. Our finished products are utilized primarily across Canada and the USA, with some global applications. Additionally, Precisioneering is the exclusive distributor of Intrepid safety gates in Canada.
About An-Cor Industrial Plastics, Inc. (Buffalo, NY)
Founded in 1960, An-Cor Industrial Plastics, Inc. solves customers' corrosion challenges through the design, manufacture, installation, and maintenance of custom Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic (FRP) and thermoplastic lined FRP dual laminate industrial equipment including: tanks, scrubbers, process vessels, piping systems, ductwork and stacks. An-Cor manufactures to the highest industry standards which is supported by An-Cor's ongoing commitment as an ASME RTP-1 accredited facility.
A New Chapter for Innovation and Excellence
The acquisition of Group DKG marks a significant milestone for Point Grey Holdings. By integrating Precisioneering DKG Corp. and An-Cor Industrial Plastics, Inc. into our operations, we aim to leverage their extensive industry experience, innovative solutions, and unparalleled engineering capabilities. This synergy will enable us to provide our customers with an even broader range of high-quality, reliable, and cost effective industrial solutions. Point Grey's acquisitions focus on integrity and quality.
We look forward to the exciting opportunities this acquisition brings and are committed to maintaining the exceptional standards of service and innovation which Precisioneering DKG Corp. and An-Cor Industrial Plastics, Inc. are known for.
For more information, please contact:
Bernard Batt
President
Point Grey Holdings
(225)582-0328
bernardb@precisioneering.com
Categories