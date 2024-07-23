Tokyo Jewelry FES '24 Summer Edition Wraps Up Successfully
Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The second edition of Tokyo Jewelry FES organized by RX Japan, held from July 12-14 at Tokyo Big Sight, concluded with resounding success, marking a significant milestone in the event's history. This year's summer edition witnessed a remarkable 8.9% increase in attendance, drawing a total of 11,451 visitors, all of whom gathered to explore, buy, and create exquisite jewelry under one roof.
Just in its second year, Tokyo Jewelry FES continues to stand out as a premier destination for jewelry enthusiasts, offering a unique and captivating experience for all attendees. The event featured an impressive array of jewelry pieces from around the world, showcased by 241 exhibitors. Visitors were treated to a dazzling display of luxury and elegance, with the opportunity to engage in various activities, including workshops, special exhibitions, and the prestigious Japan Best Jewellery Wearer Awards.
A Glittering Success
The Tokyo Jewelry FES '24 Summer Edition was a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship, and passion for jewelry. The event's three sub-sections - Jewelry FES, Creators FES, and Mineral and Stones FES— provided something for every jewelry enthusiast. From diamond and colored stone jewelry to unique, original designs by talented artisans, the fair offered a diverse range of exquisite pieces to explore and purchase.
Highlights and Achievements
• Increased Attendance: The event saw an impressive turnout, with 11,451 visitors, marking an 8.9% increase from the previous edition. Visitors under 18 years old are not included.
• Exhibitor Success: 241 exhibitors showcased their finest collections, attracting significant attention from consumers and achieve brand awarenesses.
• Engaging Activities: Attendees participated in a variety of activities, including over-the-counter sales, workshops, Japan Best Jewellery Wearer Awards and repair services, and more.
"We are thrilled with the overwhelming response and success of this year's Tokyo Jewelry FES," said Yoshihito Waki, Show Director of Tokyo Jewelry FES. "The increase in visitors and the positive feedback from both exhibitors and attendees underscore the BtoC event's growing prominence in the jewelry industry. We look forward to continuing this momentum and delivering even more exceptional experiences in the future."
What’s Next?
As we wrap up this successful edition, we are excited to announce the next major event in the jewelry calendar - the BtoB trade show IJT AUTUMN, set to take place from October 23-25 at Pacifico Yokohama, Japan. This highly anticipated event will bring together industry professionals for an exclusive showcase of the latest trends and innovations in the jewelry sector.
Mark your calendars for the third Tokyo Jewelry FES, scheduled for August 1-3, 2025, at Tokyo Big Sight. We look forward to welcoming you again for another glittering celebration of jewelry excellence.
Contact
RX JapanContact
Chih Hsuan Chen (Ms.)
+81-3-6739-4103
https://www.jewelry-fes.jp/tokyo/en-gb.html
