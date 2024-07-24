Epee Education Revolutionizes E-Learning by Focusing on Virtual Mentorship

Epee Education revolutionizes e-learning by educating individuals that schools never teach. Offering diverse courses in decision-making, leadership, and personal finance, it equips learners with real-world skills. Founder Alan Levy emphasizes practical knowledge from industry experts to avoid costly mistakes. Established in 2019, Epee Education's mission is to provide affordable, comprehensive, and impactful learning experiences for students and professionals.