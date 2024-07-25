Author Juanavoni Gomeico’s New Book, “Fading: My Daughter I Have But Never Had,” Takes Readers Through the Intricacies of Love, Loss, and the Quest for Redemption.

Recent release “Fading: My Daughter I Have But Never Had” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Juanavoni Gomeico is a compelling a thought-provoking novel that delves into the depths of love, loss, and resilience, offering a compelling exploration of the complexities of relationships and the enduring power of the human spirit.