Author Juanavoni Gomeico’s New Book, “Fading: My Daughter I Have But Never Had,” Takes Readers Through the Intricacies of Love, Loss, and the Quest for Redemption.
Recent release “Fading: My Daughter I Have But Never Had” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Juanavoni Gomeico is a compelling a thought-provoking novel that delves into the depths of love, loss, and resilience, offering a compelling exploration of the complexities of relationships and the enduring power of the human spirit.
New York, NY, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Juanavoni Gomeico, who spent many years counseling families with varying challenges, has completed his new book, “Fading: My Daughter I Have But Never Had”: a captivating and enthralling novel that centers around the ferocious love triangle of school sweethearts that must navigate the complexities of adulthood, raising questions about the nature of love and the lengths to which individuals will go to protect those they hold dear.
“A perfect novel is intentionally meant to expand your vocabulary, with varied suggestions and initiatives taking you through a vast cross-spectrum or variety of successive moods of romance progressively rumbling lovemaking, including a comprehensive range and presentations of activities and original components to support the staggering view that true love can never die,” writes Gomeico. “But respect its disparaging fading channels with a hypothetical shade of changing willpower and aggregates of love.
“Check out this ferocious dynamic love triangle among school sweethearts. Inevitably, how many men can father one child? The wisest man to ever live gave his perspective on enjoying life and crossing the canopy of an endearing equilibrium.
“Does quick assessment from early childhood provide enough trajectory that all were born equipped with the universal abilities to choose different attractions and gain admiration or love? Faces plastered stately with a distinctive portrait ready to embrace an admirer, an outstanding suitor, and a receptive heart: a welcoming voice, a rhapsody of consistent love, a heartbeat of exchange of same bioidentical similar interests.
“Quick, reliable daily questions express and live practically. A continuum of lengthy, painful, dreary, ferocious love exchanges. They periodically sped off into an egregious, cynical, fictitious rampage of how to manage fiction and brokenness. Sadness drowning with uncoordinated greed motivated their stupendous disappearance, leaving him with a broken heart and leading to endless searches.
“This book makes it easier to accept the hideous encounter between a loving father and the frivolous mother who ravished and make-believe the daughter he never had. Evaluated how much patience and love one man can possess. Moreover, consistent water dripping in the same spot eventually drills deep holes, demonstrating how his life took on the spirality of fading moments that dispense at the end.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Juanavoni Gomeico’s enthralling tale draws upon the author’s years of experience as a family counselor to confront universal truths about the human experience and challenge conventional notions of love and loss, offering a fresh perspective on the enduring power of the human spirit to overcome adversity. From the pain of unrequited love to the depths of despair, “Fading” offers a raw and unflinching portrayal of the human condition that is sure to resonate with readers of all backgrounds long after its final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Fading: My Daughter I Have But Never Had" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“A perfect novel is intentionally meant to expand your vocabulary, with varied suggestions and initiatives taking you through a vast cross-spectrum or variety of successive moods of romance progressively rumbling lovemaking, including a comprehensive range and presentations of activities and original components to support the staggering view that true love can never die,” writes Gomeico. “But respect its disparaging fading channels with a hypothetical shade of changing willpower and aggregates of love.
“Check out this ferocious dynamic love triangle among school sweethearts. Inevitably, how many men can father one child? The wisest man to ever live gave his perspective on enjoying life and crossing the canopy of an endearing equilibrium.
“Does quick assessment from early childhood provide enough trajectory that all were born equipped with the universal abilities to choose different attractions and gain admiration or love? Faces plastered stately with a distinctive portrait ready to embrace an admirer, an outstanding suitor, and a receptive heart: a welcoming voice, a rhapsody of consistent love, a heartbeat of exchange of same bioidentical similar interests.
“Quick, reliable daily questions express and live practically. A continuum of lengthy, painful, dreary, ferocious love exchanges. They periodically sped off into an egregious, cynical, fictitious rampage of how to manage fiction and brokenness. Sadness drowning with uncoordinated greed motivated their stupendous disappearance, leaving him with a broken heart and leading to endless searches.
“This book makes it easier to accept the hideous encounter between a loving father and the frivolous mother who ravished and make-believe the daughter he never had. Evaluated how much patience and love one man can possess. Moreover, consistent water dripping in the same spot eventually drills deep holes, demonstrating how his life took on the spirality of fading moments that dispense at the end.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Juanavoni Gomeico’s enthralling tale draws upon the author’s years of experience as a family counselor to confront universal truths about the human experience and challenge conventional notions of love and loss, offering a fresh perspective on the enduring power of the human spirit to overcome adversity. From the pain of unrequited love to the depths of despair, “Fading” offers a raw and unflinching portrayal of the human condition that is sure to resonate with readers of all backgrounds long after its final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Fading: My Daughter I Have But Never Had" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories