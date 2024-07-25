Author Shelma Osorio’s New Book, "Protectress," is a Compelling Story That Dives Into a World in Which Myths and Magic Come to Life to Fight Over the Fate of the World
Recent release “Protectress” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Shelma Osorio is a captivating and heart-pounding novel that invites readers to embark on an epic journey of good versus evil as gods of old, legendary monsters, and mortal heroes clash in this unforgettable and spellbinding journey.
Flagstaff, AZ, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Shelma Osorio, who holds a bachelor’s degree in criminology from Northern Arizona University, has completed her new book, “Protectress”: a riveting and enthralling novel set against the backdrop of ancient Athens that promises to transport readers to a world of myths and legends brimming with war, betrayal, and redemption.
“Imagine a city controlled by the irresponsible gods of the universe who torment the townsfolk as they carelessly unleash the world’s greatest evils,” writes Osorio. “This story of war between good and evil is told through the eyes of a mortal woman, who is turned into a hideous monster by the city’s patron, Goddess Athene. When Goddess Athene is informed she will be dethroned by this mortal, she begins to plot her death, and with the help of the other gods, she sets free the contents of Pandora’s box into the city. As demons and goblins terrorize the townspeople, it all comes down to this young woman, now seen as a dangerous Gorgon, to save the city of Athens. To Goddess Athene she is known as her enemy, but to the townsfolk she is known as the protectress of Athens. And to the rest of us, she is known as Medusa.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Shelma Osorio’s engaging novel is a thrilling tale of courage, sacrifice, and redemption that will bring the world of ancient Greece to life, immersing readers in a world of magic and intrigue. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Protectress” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers, making it a must-read for fans of Greek mythology and fantasy alike.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase "Protectress" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
