Author Shelma Osorio’s New Book, "Protectress," is a Compelling Story That Dives Into a World in Which Myths and Magic Come to Life to Fight Over the Fate of the World

Recent release “Protectress” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Shelma Osorio is a captivating and heart-pounding novel that invites readers to embark on an epic journey of good versus evil as gods of old, legendary monsters, and mortal heroes clash in this unforgettable and spellbinding journey.