CDR David Bates, USPHS’s Newly Released “My Honor to Serve: 9-11-01 World Trade Center Disaster” is a Riveting Account of Heroism and Service
“My Honor to Serve: 9-11-01 World Trade Center Disaster” from Christian Faith Publishing author CDR David Bates, USPHS is a compelling firsthand narrative detailing the challenges, responsibilities, and personal impact of serving as a chief pharmacist during one of the most significant national emergencies in U.S. history.
Gallup, NM, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “My Honor to Serve: 9-11-01 World Trade Center Disaster”: a detailed and poignant account of emergency response efforts. “My Honor to Serve: 9-11-01 World Trade Center Disaster” is the creation of published author, CDR David Bates, USPHS, who served in the United States Air Force from 1972 through 1979 and received his associate of arts degree in pharmacy practice. He graduated in 1981 from Bartlesville Wesleyan College with his bachelor of science degree in religion. He was ordained in 1982 by the Wesleyan Church at the Kansas District Conference. He received his fortieth year of service medallion in 2020. He graduated in 1993 from the University of Missouri at Kansas City School of Pharmacy with his bachelor of science degree in pharmacy practice. He received his commission from the United States Public Health Service in 1993 as a pharmacist and spent most of his career on tribal reservations. He spent 2004 through 2007 with headquarters, first with Department of Homeland Security, assigned to FEMA as the chief pharmacist of pharmacy logistics, and then transferred over to Department of Health and Human Services under assistant secretary of Preparedness and Response as chief pharmacist of pharmacy logistics. While working under the umbrella of National Emergency Response, he was deployed twenty-six times (nineteen Federal deployments and seven New Mexico deployments). In 2008, he retired from active duty service with over twenty-two years. He then began as a pharmacy contractor and worked from 2008, 2013, through 2022, working on different tribal reservations in Arizona and New Mexico, providing pharmaceutical care.
Bates shares, “My Honor to Serve: 9-11-01 World Trade Center Disaster is about an eyewitness emergency responder with official orders to serve as the chief pharmacist of all pharmaceutical operations and logistics during his tour of duty for this disaster. It mainly covers his daily duties from September 19, 2001, through September 29, 2001. It covers the challenges, adversities, contracts, responsibilities to the different disaster medical assistance teams, including the veterinary medical assistance teams, and his help in bringing the best pharmaceutical care to the thousands of patients seen during this time period. The chapter on his personal response and impact is quite stunning and moving as he shares how the different situations affected him physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. It helps to see what all the national emergency responders and volunteers experience during times of disasters.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, CDR David Bates, USPHS’s new book provides an authentic and moving look into the life of a dedicated emergency responder, offering readers a glimpse into the complexities and personal sacrifices involved in disaster response.
Consumers can purchase “My Honor to Serve: 9-11-01 World Trade Center Disaster” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Honor to Serve: 9-11-01 World Trade Center Disaster,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bates shares, “My Honor to Serve: 9-11-01 World Trade Center Disaster is about an eyewitness emergency responder with official orders to serve as the chief pharmacist of all pharmaceutical operations and logistics during his tour of duty for this disaster. It mainly covers his daily duties from September 19, 2001, through September 29, 2001. It covers the challenges, adversities, contracts, responsibilities to the different disaster medical assistance teams, including the veterinary medical assistance teams, and his help in bringing the best pharmaceutical care to the thousands of patients seen during this time period. The chapter on his personal response and impact is quite stunning and moving as he shares how the different situations affected him physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. It helps to see what all the national emergency responders and volunteers experience during times of disasters.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, CDR David Bates, USPHS’s new book provides an authentic and moving look into the life of a dedicated emergency responder, offering readers a glimpse into the complexities and personal sacrifices involved in disaster response.
Consumers can purchase “My Honor to Serve: 9-11-01 World Trade Center Disaster” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Honor to Serve: 9-11-01 World Trade Center Disaster,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories