CDR David Bates, USPHS’s Newly Released “My Honor to Serve: 9-11-01 World Trade Center Disaster” is a Riveting Account of Heroism and Service

“My Honor to Serve: 9-11-01 World Trade Center Disaster” from Christian Faith Publishing author CDR David Bates, USPHS is a compelling firsthand narrative detailing the challenges, responsibilities, and personal impact of serving as a chief pharmacist during one of the most significant national emergencies in U.S. history.