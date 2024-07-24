William McNulty’s Newly Released "Love Will Find You" is a Heartwarming and Romantic Tale of Expected Connection
“Love Will Find You” from Christian Faith Publishing author William McNulty is a touching romance novel that explores themes of love, faith, and destiny, capturing the unexpected moments that bring two people together.
Niles, MI, July 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Love Will Find You”: a captivating love story. “Love Will Find You” is the creation of published author, William McNulty, who served in the United States Marine Corps for eight years. After his honorable discharge, he met and married Cathy Carter, who subsequently gave birth to two daughters and one son.
Working as an insurance adjuster during the day afforded him an opportunity to attend and graduate from a night college and law school, all while raising three children. Bill practiced law for twenty years before he retired to pursue other endeavors and become a writer
McNulty shares, “Rachel lives in a beautiful town called Gallatin, located about thirty miles north of Nashville, Tennessee. She is a recent graduate from MIT University with a master’s degree in mathematics.
“She decided to eat her breakfast at a local restaurant in Gallatin. She purchased a newspaper on her way inside to read an advertisement from a local high school seeking to immediately hire a math coordinator. She approached an empty booth inside this very crowded diner and hoped to reserve it by laying the newspaper on the table.
“Robert Wilson, who is a recent graduate from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland, was passing through Gallatin when he decided to stop and eat his breakfast at this same diner.
“Rachel and Robert were oblivious of each other’s presence as they approached this empty booth from opposite directions, each focused on claiming the same booth, when their bodies collided, and her newspaper fell to the floor.
“They both nervously stooped down to retrieve the newspaper when Rachel quickly glanced at Robert’s handsome face, causing her to swallow hard and raise her eyebrows. His eyes gave Rachel a quick review from head to toe, and when their eyes met, his heart literally jumped in his chest.
“When they heard someone ask if they were finished using the booth, they quickly apologized and jumped into opposite ends of the booth to begin a life that will make you laugh and make you cry reading how their faith was tested.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William McNulty’s new book is a heartfelt journey of romance and faith, showing how love can find you when you least expect it.
Consumers can purchase “Love Will Find You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Love Will Find You,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
