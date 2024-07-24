L.M. Starr’s Newly Released “A Book of Short Stories and Memoirs” is a Captivating Blend of True Life and Fiction
“A Book of Short Stories and Memoirs” from Christian Faith Publishing author L.M. Starr is an engaging collection that combines personal anecdotes, creative short stories, and heartfelt interviews, exploring themes of perseverance, adventure, and the complexity of real-life experiences.
New York, NY, July 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Book of Short Stories and Memoirs,” a compelling and diverse collection of narratives, is the creation of published author, L.M. Starr.
Starr shares, “The author had the opportunity to go to college after back surgery and was no longer able to work in her field of avionics. She was tested for her abilities to learn, and it was recommended she go to a technical school versus a college. She decided to go to college even though the specialists recommended her not to. It took her seven years to graduate, and she graduated with an above average GPA. She took a creative writing course and found it to be therapeutic and a way to use her creative side.
“This book will take you through more than one journey that the author experienced in her life (her play deals with her journey in college, her anecdote where she does a 360 in her vehicle on her way to her godchild’s baptism, or when she was alone in the country and a woman shot the dog and the windows in her car) as well as creative short stories and an interview with her mother’s experience dealing with the hardships she had with her disabled son who had Riley-Day syndrome. The reader will also find connections within some of the stories in the book.
“So if you like a murder mystery, an adventure, or true life, this is the book for you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, L.M. Starr’s new book is a heartfelt and adventurous compilation that invites readers into the multifaceted experiences of the author, blending true stories with imaginative fiction to create a truly engaging read.
Consumers can purchase “A Book of Short Stories and Memoirs” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Book of Short Stories and Memoirs,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Starr shares, “The author had the opportunity to go to college after back surgery and was no longer able to work in her field of avionics. She was tested for her abilities to learn, and it was recommended she go to a technical school versus a college. She decided to go to college even though the specialists recommended her not to. It took her seven years to graduate, and she graduated with an above average GPA. She took a creative writing course and found it to be therapeutic and a way to use her creative side.
“This book will take you through more than one journey that the author experienced in her life (her play deals with her journey in college, her anecdote where she does a 360 in her vehicle on her way to her godchild’s baptism, or when she was alone in the country and a woman shot the dog and the windows in her car) as well as creative short stories and an interview with her mother’s experience dealing with the hardships she had with her disabled son who had Riley-Day syndrome. The reader will also find connections within some of the stories in the book.
“So if you like a murder mystery, an adventure, or true life, this is the book for you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, L.M. Starr’s new book is a heartfelt and adventurous compilation that invites readers into the multifaceted experiences of the author, blending true stories with imaginative fiction to create a truly engaging read.
Consumers can purchase “A Book of Short Stories and Memoirs” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Book of Short Stories and Memoirs,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories