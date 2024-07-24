Dr. Sloan’s Newly Released “Peter and The Peanut Butter Save” is a Delightful and Inventive Children’s Story
“Peter and The Peanut Butter Save” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Sloan is a charming and imaginative tale that teaches children the value of creativity and resourcefulness through an engaging and whimsical narrative.
New York, NY, July 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Peter and The Peanut Butter Save”, a charming tale that explores the importance of being grateful for what one has, is the creation of published author, Dr. Sloan.
Dr. Sloan shares, “While there are always sticky situations in life, the answers are usually simple. Peter and the Peanut Butter Save is an example of the great good that can be accomplished when making the most of what you are given. Inventive and helpful, one wonders if it were all real.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Sloan’s new book presents a heartwarming and humorous adventure where young readers will discover how Peter uses his ingenuity and a bit of peanut butter to save the day, emphasizing themes of resourcefulness and optimism.
Consumers can purchase “Peter and The Peanut Butter Save” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Peter and The Peanut Butter Save,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Sloan shares, “While there are always sticky situations in life, the answers are usually simple. Peter and the Peanut Butter Save is an example of the great good that can be accomplished when making the most of what you are given. Inventive and helpful, one wonders if it were all real.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Sloan’s new book presents a heartwarming and humorous adventure where young readers will discover how Peter uses his ingenuity and a bit of peanut butter to save the day, emphasizing themes of resourcefulness and optimism.
Consumers can purchase “Peter and The Peanut Butter Save” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Peter and The Peanut Butter Save,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories