Sean Parrish’s Newly Released "The Long Day Before My Birthday" is a Whimsical Journey Through a World of Imagination
“The Long Day before My Birthday” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sean Parrish is a delightful children’s poetry book brimming with silly characters and imaginative adventures. Through playful rhymes and colorful illustrations, Parrish invites young readers to explore a wacky world where anything is possible and every day is a celebration.
Sacramento, CA, July 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Long Day before My Birthday”: a witty and enchanting children’s poetry book that sparks the imagination and delights the senses. “The Long Day before My Birthday” is the creation of published author, Sean Parrish, a dedicated father of three who currently has his animation movie “The Narrow Door” is in development with Pegbar Animation Studios.
Parrish shares, “The Long Day before My Birthday is a zany children’s poetry book filled with a collection of unforgettable characters like Mrs. Wilhelmina Crudbuckets, the mean ole crocodiles in the Nile, Mr. Tickle Fingers, and the flossiest flosser of Flosserville.
“Come and enter into a wacky world of a place where a goose is loose on the caboose, every day is a parade, and you come face-to-face with a Sageosaurus.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sean Parrish’s new book is a testament to the joy of storytelling and the wonder of childhood imagination. It is a perfect addition to any child’s library, offering hours of entertainment and inspiration.
Consumers can purchase “The Long Day before My Birthday” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Long Day before My Birthday,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
