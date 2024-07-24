Sean Parrish’s Newly Released "The Long Day Before My Birthday" is a Whimsical Journey Through a World of Imagination

“The Long Day before My Birthday” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sean Parrish is a delightful children’s poetry book brimming with silly characters and imaginative adventures. Through playful rhymes and colorful illustrations, Parrish invites young readers to explore a wacky world where anything is possible and every day is a celebration.