Bart V. Mercurio’s Newly Released "The Light Always Shines in the Dark" is a Compelling Beacon of Hope and Faith

“The Light Always Shines in the Dark” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bart V. Mercurio is a profound exploration of resilience, faith, and the enduring power of light amid darkness. This book tackles critical social issues, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, addiction recovery, and the fight against immorality and human trafficking, while offering a message of hope and the importance of unwavering faith.