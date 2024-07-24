Bart V. Mercurio’s Newly Released "The Light Always Shines in the Dark" is a Compelling Beacon of Hope and Faith
“The Light Always Shines in the Dark” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bart V. Mercurio is a profound exploration of resilience, faith, and the enduring power of light amid darkness. This book tackles critical social issues, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, addiction recovery, and the fight against immorality and human trafficking, while offering a message of hope and the importance of unwavering faith.
Elyria, OH, July 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Light Always Shines in the Dark”: a powerful narrative on faith, resilience, and the fight against immorality. “The Light Always Shines in the Dark” is the creation of published author, Bart V. Mercurio, a dedicated father and grandfather who has successfully managed his own business as a tax specialist and a certified trainer in tax education since 1993.
Mercurio shares, “Written during a time when a deadly virus spread fear and despair throughout the world, The Light Always Shines in the Dark offers the reader a breath of fresh air with its inspiring message of faith and hope. A follow-up to At Last I Open My Heart, in which the author shared firsthand his remarkable recovery from a forty-year battle with addiction, this powerful sequel warns of the rapid rise of immorality during the recent COVID-19 pandemic. We are made aware in detail of how a multibillion-dollar industry corrupts souls, destroys relationships, and tragically exploits the sad crime of human trafficking. Before it is too late, we are urged to unite, especially as Christians, to declare war against the formidable scourge of pornography.
“We are encouraged not to compromise our beliefs and to defend the moral standards and traditional values for which we are far too often disdained and scorned. The author not only boldly zooms in on a wide range of social issues but also discusses the genuine power of love, the beauty of a woman, and the search for happiness. The content reflects the labor of significant research and the chosen topics are informative and thought-provoking and should stir interest in Christian and secular audiences alike.
“The Light Always Shines in the Dark affirms that each day we celebrate on this earth, we must cherish the precious gift of life and the priceless virtues of faith, hope, and love. We are reminded that despite the shadow of darkness that constantly surrounds us, we must not grow weary. We must take comfort in knowing and genuinely believing that the light will always shine in the dark.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bart V. Mercurio’s new book is an illuminating guide that encourages readers to stand firm in their beliefs, cherish life’s precious moments, and trust in the unwavering presence of light even in the darkest times.
Consumers can purchase “The Light Always Shines in the Dark” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Light Always Shines in the Dark,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
