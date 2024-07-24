Brianna Pinkerman Fulks’s Newly Released "Turner Turtle Takes a Tumble" is a Heartwarming Tale of Kindness and Resilience
“Turner Turtle Takes a Tumble” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brianna Pinkerman Fulks is an endearing children's book that teaches valuable lessons about kindness, friendship, and the power of resilience.
Salt Rock, WV, July 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Turner Turtle Takes a Tumble”: a fun journey that explores the importance of kindness and the true meaning of friendship. “Turner Turtle Takes a Tumble” is the creation of published author, Brianna Pinkerman Fulks, a native of West Virginia, wife, mother, and educator.
Fulks shares, “Turner Turtle takes a tumble in the middle of nowhere. In the forest of Mellow lived a clumsy turtle whose shell was bright yellow. Turner Turtle was kind as can be, always helping his friends whenever in need. While Turner Turtle was known for being the kindest, most helpful friend to all the creatures of the forest, he quickly learns the hard truth that just because he was always kind and helpful to his friends, does not mean they will do the same for him in return. When Turner Turtle rushes down the slick creek bank to save his ant friend’s food, his feet begin to fumble. Then poor Turner Turtle took a big tumble! Stuck on his back in the creek and the rain, Turner pleads with the ants to help him get unstuck. To Turner’s disbelief, his ant friends refused to help him, despite him being stuck from trying to help them. When more of Turner’s friends discover him in the creek, and they too refuse to help him, he begins to lose faith that he will ever be saved. Will a kind soul show up to help Turner get free? Turner’s tumble may just be the reminder he needed that there are indeed kind souls in the world, who understand that we should always give a helping hand! The act of kindness is doing for others without expecting anything in return!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brianna Pinkerman Fulks’s new book is a charming addition to any child's collection, fostering kindness and resilience in readers of all ages.
Consumers can purchase “Turner Turtle Takes a Tumble” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Turner Turtle Takes a Tumble," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories