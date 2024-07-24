Dennis Dickson’s Newly Released “END-TIME CHRISTIANS WAKE UP!: Warnings and Strategies” is a Provocative Call to Spiritual Awareness
“END-TIME CHRISTIANS WAKE UP!: Warnings and Strategies” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dennis Dickson is a compelling examination of current events through a biblical lens, urging Christians to recognize and respond to the spiritual battles of the end times.
Natual Bridge Station, VA, July 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “END-TIME CHRISTIANS WAKE UP!: Warnings and Strategies”, a thought-provoking guide that addresses the spiritual and moral challenges faced by Christians today, is the creation of published author, Dennis Dickson.
Dickson shares, “In cities across this country, people are advocating for the demon-filled perpetrators of these heinous crimes against humanity. This same spirit hates Christians also and is at work trying to remove Christ from every platform it can. We are looking at the beginning of the war described in Ezekiel 38 and 39. The outcome of that war is clear. God is fed up with all of the people who have dared to attack Israel and Christianity. Whose side will He find you on? This book is here to help you win the war against the Antichrist spirit that is sweeping America, even in our churches. This war is for your soul. Wake up!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dennis Dickson’s new book provides a bold and urgent message, highlighting the need for vigilance and spiritual readiness in the face of modern-day challenges influenced by biblical prophecy.
Consumers can purchase “END-TIME CHRISTIANS WAKE UP!: Warnings and Strategies” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “END-TIME CHRISTIANS WAKE UP!: Warnings and Strategies,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
