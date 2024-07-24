Grace Reacher’s Newly Released “In the Trusting...: She found love, hope and peace.” is a True Story of How to Find the Real Love That We Were All Created to Experience.
“In the Trusting...: She found love, hope and peace.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Grace Reacher is an intimate narrative chronicling Gracie’s journey for love that aided her in gaining valuable wisdom, knowledge, understanding, and discernment along the way. Through her experiences, readers explore the complexities that everyone can relate to on their own personal journey for real love.
New York, NY, July 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “In the Trusting...: She found love, hope and peace.”: a captivating exploration of faith, love, and truth. “In the Trusting...: She found love, hope and peace.” is the creation of published author, Grace Reacher, a widow, mother, and grandmother who stays busy studying, researching, writing, and blogging at www.chosencrowned.one.
Reacher shares, “Gracie craved a love from people that only God could give her. Not knowing that, she put unreasonable expectations on everyone in her life, expectations that no one could live up to, creating a cycle of disappointment, rejection, and failure to reaching her goal—to be loved. Through her pain and the eyes of abandonment, Gracie’s view was distorted and blurry as she made many bad decisions on her own. She longed for a deep, fulfilling love, but at the same time, she felt unworthy to receive what she needed. She had dreams of her perfect relationship with her soulmate, but her dreams did not mirror those her parents had for her.
“Spiraling out of control in her quest to feel loved, Gracie became desperate to find her soulmate, wrestling with God over His plan and timing. There were many crossroads in her life where she had to choose to either trust God or “help” Him. Struggling with whether she should wait for God to make her dreams come true, or create the life she wanted, and hope God blessed her plan.
“Find out which path Gracie chose as you follow her journey on her quest for that special person God created just for her. See how our Heavenly Father patiently teaches her how to hear the wisdom in His whisper on her way to discovering there is no greater love than the love He offered her. Observe how our Heavenly Father patiently loved her through every step through her wilderness journey, sprinkling grace and mercy while teaching her lessons, leaving signs and signals that He was there all along, offering guidance to find what she was looking for. Find peace and hope for yourself as you see how God loves Gracie through every step by bringing her to a quiet place where she could finally hear His whisper.
“In the trusting, she found the love for which she had always been searching, and it didn’t look anything like she had expected. When she stopped looking and chose to put all her hope in God, He surprised her with her soulmate. She also discovered the gift that God has for all His children—the special love that brought her hope and peace.
“Part two with Wally and Gracie. You fell in love with them in Grace’s first book, Abandoned but Not Alone. In this heartwarming continuing story, you will travel with Gracie on her search to find her childhood crush and visit the crossroads she encountered in her journey. Learn from Gracie the 'do’s' and 'don’ts' to finding one’s soulmate and enjoy the surprises she finds along the way. Gracie never gave up on her dreams God laid on heart, and she hopes this story encourages you not to give up on yours. In the trusting, you will discover the answers to finding the love meant for you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Grace Reacher’s new book is an inspiring true story of how to find the real love that we were all created to experience.
Consumers can purchase “In the Trusting...: She found love, hope and peace.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “In the Trusting...: She found love, hope and peace.” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
