Myra H. Doyle’s Newly Released "The Person Inside: This Woman’s Journey to Wholeness" is a Profound Tale of Healing and Redemption
“The Person Inside: This Woman’s Journey to Wholeness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Myra H. Doyle is poignant exploration of one woman’s courageous quest for healing and restoration. Through her deeply personal narrative, Doyle sheds light on the transformative power of faith and resilience in overcoming the scars of abuse and trauma.
Glasgow, KY, July 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Person Inside: This Woman’s Journey to Wholeness”: an intimate portrait of triumph over adversity. “The Person Inside: This Woman’s Journey to Wholeness” is the creation of published author, Myra H. Doyle, who was a victim of child abuse. Now she is a victorious survivor, having been delivered of oppression and tormenting memories, and healed of emotional wounds through the power of Jesus Christ. She is a still life painter in oils and writes poetry. During cold months, she quilts. On occasion, she shares a word that God has given her with her church. She is a widow, having been married for fifty-one years. Her son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter live in Saskatchewan, Canada. Viewing the northern lights in person is on Myra’s bucket list.
Doyle shares, “It’s human nature to want and expect to be loved and accepted. God made us that way. Because God loves us and accepts us, we expect family and friends to feel the same way. That doesn’t always happen, not even in Christian homes. We are spirit and we have a soul and we live in a body. There is a uniqueness that God places in each one of us. It is what makes us different from one another. Our innateness is created by God. That is what is inside the person. Abuse can cloud and even destroy the person inside. Nothing is more personal than abuse. It is an intentional, direct attack on the personhood of an individual. It is the canceling, the erasing of the naturalness of a person. The abuser is committing a do-over on the child or spouse or whomever, whether it be physical, sexual, or psychological abuse. I am a delivered and healed survivor of child abuse. I received deliverance and inner healing from Jesus Christ. He has set the person inside free to be who he created me to be. And he can do the same for you. My hope is that everyone be delivered from their past and healed of their wounds.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Myra H. Doyle’s new book is a beacon of hope for those seeking healing and redemption. Through her poignant storytelling and profound insights, she invites readers on a transformative journey of self-discovery and empowerment.
Consumers can purchase “The Person Inside: This Woman’s Journey to Wholeness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Person Inside: This Woman’s Journey to Wholeness,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Doyle shares, “It’s human nature to want and expect to be loved and accepted. God made us that way. Because God loves us and accepts us, we expect family and friends to feel the same way. That doesn’t always happen, not even in Christian homes. We are spirit and we have a soul and we live in a body. There is a uniqueness that God places in each one of us. It is what makes us different from one another. Our innateness is created by God. That is what is inside the person. Abuse can cloud and even destroy the person inside. Nothing is more personal than abuse. It is an intentional, direct attack on the personhood of an individual. It is the canceling, the erasing of the naturalness of a person. The abuser is committing a do-over on the child or spouse or whomever, whether it be physical, sexual, or psychological abuse. I am a delivered and healed survivor of child abuse. I received deliverance and inner healing from Jesus Christ. He has set the person inside free to be who he created me to be. And he can do the same for you. My hope is that everyone be delivered from their past and healed of their wounds.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Myra H. Doyle’s new book is a beacon of hope for those seeking healing and redemption. Through her poignant storytelling and profound insights, she invites readers on a transformative journey of self-discovery and empowerment.
Consumers can purchase “The Person Inside: This Woman’s Journey to Wholeness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Person Inside: This Woman’s Journey to Wholeness,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories