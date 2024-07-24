Myra H. Doyle’s Newly Released "The Person Inside: This Woman’s Journey to Wholeness" is a Profound Tale of Healing and Redemption

“The Person Inside: This Woman’s Journey to Wholeness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Myra H. Doyle is poignant exploration of one woman’s courageous quest for healing and restoration. Through her deeply personal narrative, Doyle sheds light on the transformative power of faith and resilience in overcoming the scars of abuse and trauma.