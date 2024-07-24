K. L. Smith’s Newly Released "Porch Sitting, Rocking, and Thinking" is a Heartfelt Reflection on Life and Faith
“Porch Sitting, Rocking, and Thinking” from Christian Faith Publishing author K. L. Smith is a collection of reflective essays and memories that explore the intersection of personal experiences, faith, and the guidance of divine inspiration.
New York, NY, July 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Porch Sitting, Rocking, and Thinking”: a poignant collection of personal reflections and memories. “Porch Sitting, Rocking, and Thinking” is the creation of published author, K. L. Smith, a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who worked in the telecommunications industry before later serving as a registered nurse.
Smith shares, “Porch Sitting, Rocking, and Thinking is a collection of my random thoughts and memories. God is leading me to write this book. I do not know the reason and I may never know. I have always left it up to God to lead me through life. I have nine published books, and I know that God had a big hand in my writing all nine of them. After my ninth book was published, I thought that would be my last one. At my advanced age, I thought nine books were enough, and I felt I was too old to keep writing. There is a story behind why I felt the pressure to write another book. It came in a dream of my sister, Theresa. My sister died in February of 2017. I believe that our loved ones can send messages from beyond the grave in various ways. Dreams are the best media for keeping love alive.
“All of my life I have had vivid dreams that seemed real. Strange and unusual things happen in my dreams. Strange and unusual things happen in my life. I was raised by a very superstitious mother who had prophetic dreams. My head and heart are filled with memories of so many things in life that my mother told me. After the dream of my sister, a series of unusual events occurred in my life. My sister kept nagging me in various ways. God kept nudging me to write by planting seeds for my tenth book. I resisted for months. I finally accepted the fact that I will not be through writing until God decides that I am through.
“My book is written in no particular order. As the stories came into my mind and heart, they flowed through my fingers onto the pages of the book. Each chapter is a stand-alone story that can be read randomly just as it is written. Each chapter is a piece of my life and heart. I pray that my stories and ramblings will stoke memories and bring pleasure to anyone who reads them. I am thankful for the people and the events that make up the days of my life. I am incredibly grateful for the life God has allowed me to live.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K. L. Smith’s new book offers readers an intimate look at the author’s life experiences and spiritual journey, encouraging reflection and gratitude.
Consumers can purchase “Porch Sitting, Rocking, and Thinking” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Porch Sitting, Rocking, and Thinking,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Smith shares, “Porch Sitting, Rocking, and Thinking is a collection of my random thoughts and memories. God is leading me to write this book. I do not know the reason and I may never know. I have always left it up to God to lead me through life. I have nine published books, and I know that God had a big hand in my writing all nine of them. After my ninth book was published, I thought that would be my last one. At my advanced age, I thought nine books were enough, and I felt I was too old to keep writing. There is a story behind why I felt the pressure to write another book. It came in a dream of my sister, Theresa. My sister died in February of 2017. I believe that our loved ones can send messages from beyond the grave in various ways. Dreams are the best media for keeping love alive.
“All of my life I have had vivid dreams that seemed real. Strange and unusual things happen in my dreams. Strange and unusual things happen in my life. I was raised by a very superstitious mother who had prophetic dreams. My head and heart are filled with memories of so many things in life that my mother told me. After the dream of my sister, a series of unusual events occurred in my life. My sister kept nagging me in various ways. God kept nudging me to write by planting seeds for my tenth book. I resisted for months. I finally accepted the fact that I will not be through writing until God decides that I am through.
“My book is written in no particular order. As the stories came into my mind and heart, they flowed through my fingers onto the pages of the book. Each chapter is a stand-alone story that can be read randomly just as it is written. Each chapter is a piece of my life and heart. I pray that my stories and ramblings will stoke memories and bring pleasure to anyone who reads them. I am thankful for the people and the events that make up the days of my life. I am incredibly grateful for the life God has allowed me to live.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K. L. Smith’s new book offers readers an intimate look at the author’s life experiences and spiritual journey, encouraging reflection and gratitude.
Consumers can purchase “Porch Sitting, Rocking, and Thinking” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Porch Sitting, Rocking, and Thinking,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories