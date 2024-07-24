Richard Dean Holmberg’s Newly Released "Leaves of Grass Revisted, Short Stories, and Reflections in Poetry" is a Captivating and Thought-Provoking Collection
“Leaves of Grass Revisted, Short Stories, and Reflections in Poetry” from Christian Faith Publishing author Richard Dean Holmberg is a collection that delves into themes of history, hope, and personal reflection. It includes poignant short stories and reflective poetry that resonate with readers seeking insight and inspiration.
Minneapolis, MN, July 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Leaves of Grass Revisted, Short Stories, and Reflections in Poetry”: an enjoyable collection of historically driven writings. “Leaves of Grass Revisted, Short Stories, and Reflections in Poetry” is the creation of published author, Richard Dean Holmberg, who retired when he turned eighty years old. He spent the previous thirty years in customer service, both in bookselling and retail, and credits this time to interacting and observing customers of all ages and interests. These interactions have kept him young at heart.
Holmberg shares, “Leaves of Grass Revisited is about one boy’s journey through the American Civil War. It suggests that the past is not the past, and the future is not necessarily linear. It is a book of possibility and hope, very much needed in today’s climate of strife and change. The poetry in Reflections mirror a long life of dreams and sorrows.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard Dean Holmberg’s new book offers readers a heartfelt exploration of history and personal experiences through short stories and reflective poetry, providing moments of insight and inspiration.
Consumers can purchase “Leaves of Grass Revisted, Short Stories, and Reflections in Poetry” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Leaves of Grass Revisted, Short Stories, and Reflections in Poetry,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
