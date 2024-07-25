L.A. Ward’s New Book, "This Road is a Detour," is a Poignant and Engaging Novel That Follows One Woman’s Harrowing Journey Through Her Past to Find Her Birth Mother
Choctaw, OK, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author L.A. Ward has completed their most recent book, “This Road is a Detour”: a gripping and fascinating tale that tackles the issue of adult bullying and continues the story of Victoria Ward, a young woman who is attempting to track down her birth mother and must learn to deal with her trust issues along the way.
“Once again Victoria must visit Hillbilly Hell and deal with the family that raised her,” writes Ward. “This road will get Victoria closer to her goal of finding her birth mother and what happened that day so many years ago when Jack and Lucy came into Victoria’s life. Adult bullying is real, and it usually happens to the vulnerable members of our society as they will not fight back. In this book you will see that the gang takes on many forms and will try to control the narrative in many ways. All situations are fictional and not representative of any real situation. Victoria once again uses her strong spirit and wit to create humorous solutions to the problems she faces. Victoria continues to find solutions for adult bullying.”
Published by Fulton Books, L.A. Ward’s book is the latest entry in the author’s “Victoria Ward Crime Series” and will keep the pages turning as readers get swept up into the twisted world of Victoria’s past. Thought-provoking and emotionally stirring, “This Road is a Detour” delivers an impactful journey that will have readers spellbound, right up until the shocking conclusion, leaving them eager for more.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “This Road is a Detour” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
