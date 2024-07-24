Jack Sparacino’s New Book, "Street Signs," is an Amusing Collection That Celebrates the Peculiar and Thought-Provoking Street Signs Found Across the Country and Beyond
Quincy, MA, July 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jack Sparacino, who enjoys writing, spending time with his family, and fishing, has completed his most recent book, “Street Signs”: an enlightening journey that dives into the fascinating world of peculiar street signs from across the globe, each with its own unique tale to tell.
Author Jack Sparacino began his adult life as a social psychologist and university professor. He then migrated to market research and then to aerospace. Most of his career was spent at Sikorsky Aircraft within United Technologies Corporation working as an internal consultant. This was followed by years spent writing a local newspaper column in South Carolina. After moving back to Boston, Jack began writing books.
“‘Street Signs’ takes a wide-angle view of unusual if not outright weird yet actual street signs from around the country and beyond,” writes Sparacino. “Each one tells or suggests its own story, which I relate here, and collectively, the essays and stories represent much of how I feel about living in this wonderful country.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jack Sparacino’s book presents readers with humorous anecdotes and observations that will spark reflection on the subtle messages and cultural insights embedded in everyday signage. Through “Street Signs,” Sparacino highlights the often-overlooked humor and depth found in the mundane through keen observations and witty commentary that promises to entertain and enlighten readers from all walks of life.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Street Signs” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
