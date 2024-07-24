Author Daniel Godwin’s New Book, "Attempt," is a Compelling Memoir That Chronicles the Author’s Journey from His Lowest Point to Redemption and Resilience
Recent release “Attempt” from Newman Springs Publishing author Daniel Godwin is a powerful and thought-provoking true story that bravely shares the author’s personal struggle with mental illness and a suicide attempt, revealing how faith and providential interventions guided him toward healing and renewed purpose.
Metter, GA, July 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Daniel Godwin, an ordained elder and former pastor, as well as a registered nurse, has completed his new book, “Attempt”: a poignant memoir that documents the author’s deeply personal journey through mental illness, despair, and ultimately, redemption, inviting readers to discover how faith and resilience became his guiding lights in the darkest of times.
For almost four years, author Daniel Godwin has pastored Community Primitive Baptist church in Cairo, Georgia. The author earned a BSN from South University, graduating with high honors and being named summa cum laude for a GPA of 4.0. He has been a registered nurse for thirteen years and is experienced with med/surg, orthopedics, and both chronic and acute dialysis patient care. Godwin is also a proud father of six wonderful children and has been married to his loving wife for sixteen years.
“‘Attempt’ details the true story of a broken home and mental illness that led to a suicide attempt,” writes Godwin. “After certain providential interventions, as detailed in the book, it becomes clear that God was still being gracious and merciful. The inspirational account details true events as they happened during a psychological crisis. It brings awareness to major depressive disorder (MDD) while giving definitions and actual examples of mental illness. This disorder can lead one to suicide without overt overwhelming sadness.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Daniel Godwin’s emotionally stirring tale is a testament to the transformative power of faith and community support, as well as the healing power of God’s mercy and the unwavering support of loved ones. Through sharing “Attempt,” Godwin hopes to offer comfort to those grappling with mental health challenges that there is always a better way through God, while also urging readers to foster empathy and understanding for those battling invisible battles.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Attempt” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
