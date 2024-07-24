Author James J. Webster’s New Book, "Siri: An Alternative Epic," is a Gripping Tale of Courage, Discovery, and Destiny That Transcends the Realms of Fiction and Reality

Recent release “Siri: An Alternative Epic” from Newman Springs Publishing author James J. Webster is a thrilling tale that follows a young boy who grows up in the isolation of a mountain kingdom, haunted by questions about his past. Joined by an unlikely band of companions, he embarks on a perilous journey northward, unaware that his every move is being watched and manipulated.