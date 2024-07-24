Author James J. Webster’s New Book, "Siri: An Alternative Epic," is a Gripping Tale of Courage, Discovery, and Destiny That Transcends the Realms of Fiction and Reality
Recent release “Siri: An Alternative Epic” from Newman Springs Publishing author James J. Webster is a thrilling tale that follows a young boy who grows up in the isolation of a mountain kingdom, haunted by questions about his past. Joined by an unlikely band of companions, he embarks on a perilous journey northward, unaware that his every move is being watched and manipulated.
Auburn, AL, July 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- James J. Webster, a skeptic who has always been intrigued by the past—particularly the distant past, has completed his new book, “Siri: An Alternative Epic”: a compelling and spellbinding tale set against the backdrop of a world shrouded in mystery and devastation that follows a young boy and his companions as they set off in search of answers about his past, all the while stepping deeper and deeper into a danger they could have never anticipated.
“Many thousands of years ago, a young boy named Siri grew up in an isolated mountain kingdom,” writes Webster. “Seeking answers to his past, he somehow manages to escape, joined by an older man who would become his mentor, as well as by his only friend, who would later become his bitter enemy. The three travel north amid a world devastated by a recent cataclysm. Little does Siri realize that his moves are being monitored, having no idea that he is the centerpiece of a bizarre scheme to recover the last remaining flying machine left on earth. They eventually reach the Isle of Britannia. There, Siri meets a young, black-haired priestess who would become the love of his brief life. The story takes a dramatic turn when Siri, among others, departs Britannia by ship, arriving upon the shores of a totally new land. There, Siri takes it upon himself to aid and teach the primitive inhabitants, introducing them to the arts of farming, writing, and building. For a while, all goes well. Then unexpectedly, his past catches up with him. As a result, he learns the shocking truth about his past. Other perils confront him as well.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, James J. Webster’s epic-style adventure incorporates a perfect blend of fact as well as a spattering of science fiction and the supernatural to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience like no other. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Siri: An Alternative Epic” will keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, leaving them eager for more right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Siri: An Alternative Epic” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
