Author Amanda Reid’s New Book, "Story of a Life," is a Compelling Book of Poetry Based on Events and Problems Currently Happening in the World
Recent release “Story of a Life” from Newman Springs Publishing author Amanda Reid is a timely and moving book of poetry written to reach those who are struggling or have struggled with mental health issues.
Butte, MT, July 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Amanda Reid, born and raised in Butte, Montana, has completed her new book, “Story of a Life”: an impactful book of poetry that helps readers understand the importance of mental health.
Author Amanda Reid enjoys the mountains, and like all Montana people, she does a lot of outdoor activities. The woods are like a second home to her. She also enjoys a lot of different arts and crafts. She has been writing since she was ten years old.
Reid shares, “We have all been through something in our lives that may be hard to speak of. With that said, I hope you can connect with these poems I wrote and feel at ease. These poems are based on PTSD, depression, anxiety, and other mental health problems. There are also some very dark events that are very deep.”
She continues, “There are also poems based on addictions. Also, some of the poems are written about right now, including economic problems and being drawn down with the way of the world.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Amanda Reid’s meaningful work brings comfort to readers and reminds them that everyone can use a helping hand every once in a while.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Story of a Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
