Author Vicki Lynn Dague’s New Book, "Thoughts of Life," is a Fascinating and Engaging Assortment of Poems Reflecting Upon the Author’s Everyday Observations

Recent release “Thoughts of Life” from Covenant Books author Vicki Lynn Dague is a compelling series of poems that invites readers into the intimate realm of everyday reflections. Through heartfelt verses and poignant imagery, Dague delicately captures the essence of life's fleeting moments, encouraging readers to contemplate the beauty and complexity of existence and the human condition.