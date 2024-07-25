Author Vicki Lynn Dague’s New Book, "Thoughts of Life," is a Fascinating and Engaging Assortment of Poems Reflecting Upon the Author’s Everyday Observations
Recent release “Thoughts of Life” from Covenant Books author Vicki Lynn Dague is a compelling series of poems that invites readers into the intimate realm of everyday reflections. Through heartfelt verses and poignant imagery, Dague delicately captures the essence of life's fleeting moments, encouraging readers to contemplate the beauty and complexity of existence and the human condition.
Port Byron, IL, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Vicki Lynn Dague, a wife, a mother, and a grandmother who manages a campground and loves the outdoors and the daily views she gets of the Mississippi River, has completed her new book, “Thoughts of Life”: a heartfelt collection of poems inspired by everyday observations that presents lyrical tapestry woven from the fabric of the author’s consciousness to offer a glimpse into the depths of her mind.
“Everyday thoughts should be kept in a safe place called the mind,” writes Dague. “Some I don’t care to write about, but when the ones come that stay with me, I know those are my ‘Thoughts of Life.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Vicki Lynn Dague’s new book explores the myriad emotions that define the human experience, and will resonate with readers of all backgrounds, offering solace and companionship in the shared journey of life. With each poem, Dague invites readers to pause, reflect, and savor the simple joys and profound truths that abound in everyday life.
Readers can purchase “Thoughts of Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
