Author Cora Wiltshire’s New Book, "When The Rain Stops," is a Powerful Memoir Detailing the Author’s Triumphs and Struggles Over the Course of Her Life
Recent release “When The Rain Stops” from Covenant Books author Cora Wiltshire is a thought-provoking read that chronicles the author’s journey from a young Black girl in the rural South during the Civil Rights movement to achieving senior management roles in corporate America. Through adversity and triumph, Wiltshire's story is a testament to resilience, faith, and the pursuit of equality.
Leesburg, VA, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cora Wiltshire, who spent more than thirty years in the homebuilding industry and served in senior management positions for several large national and international companies, has completed her new book, “When The Rain Stops”: a compelling autobiographical account of the author’s life, detailing her journey from overcoming external barriers like poverty, discrimination, and limited opportunities to ultimately finding success at the corporate level.
“Life is noisy, messy,” shares Wiltshire. “Facing so many painful and lonely, even scary moments in my life taught me lessons that only lived experiences can reveal. And I’ve finally lived long enough to appreciate the most important lesson of all. It is the solace and restorative power of exquisite silence.
The author continues, “But there were also trying times. Those times allowed me to see, to understand and feel blessed for the moments that brought joy, love, and peace. And quiet.
“I have so many experiences and life lessons for which I am particularly thankful. Moments like the smiles from the tiny faces of my sons, created by God and loaned to me for a time.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cora Wiltshire’s new book presents an uplifting story of faith, determination, and hope that will captivate readers as they follow along on the author’s life story. Heartfelt and deeply persona, Wiltshire shares her story to resonate with readers facing similar trials in their life and help them discover the inner strength required to overcome everything that life throws their way.
Readers can purchase “When The Rain Stops” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
