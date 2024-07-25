Author Cora Wiltshire’s New Book, "When The Rain Stops," is a Powerful Memoir Detailing the Author’s Triumphs and Struggles Over the Course of Her Life

Recent release “When The Rain Stops” from Covenant Books author Cora Wiltshire is a thought-provoking read that chronicles the author’s journey from a young Black girl in the rural South during the Civil Rights movement to achieving senior management roles in corporate America. Through adversity and triumph, Wiltshire's story is a testament to resilience, faith, and the pursuit of equality.