Author David P. Smith, MD’s New Book, “The Chrysalis Caretaker,” is a Compelling Novel That Follows One Young Woman’s Path to Overcome Her Past Traumas

Recent release “The Chrysalis Caretaker” from Covenant Books author David P. Smith, MD is a heartfelt tale that centers around Sarah Ashton, who must navigate a journey of resilience and redemption amidst profound loss and adversity. Alongside the support she receives, Sarah must break free from the shadows of her past and embrace the life she yearns for.