Author David P. Smith, MD’s New Book, “The Chrysalis Caretaker,” is a Compelling Novel That Follows One Young Woman’s Path to Overcome Her Past Traumas
Recent release “The Chrysalis Caretaker” from Covenant Books author David P. Smith, MD is a heartfelt tale that centers around Sarah Ashton, who must navigate a journey of resilience and redemption amidst profound loss and adversity. Alongside the support she receives, Sarah must break free from the shadows of her past and embrace the life she yearns for.
Indian Trail, NC, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- David P. Smith, MD, a family physician who resides with his family in North Carolina and works with a nonprofit organization, St. Pantaleon Foundation, has completed his new book, “The Chrysalis Caretaker”: a compelling narrative of hope and healing that follows one woman’s journey of overcoming tragedy to forge a life of her own design.
“Sarah Ashton experienced great loss and tragedy early in her life, but with the help of her family, friends, doctor, and Caretaker, she seeks to become an overcomer against great odds,” writes Dr. Smith. “Her nemesis, Wylie, tries his best to defeat her as she travels down some dark paths. Can she really have the life she always wanted, or will the past forever hold onto to her?
“An unfortunate reality of our day is that tragedies are all too common. The post-traumatic aftermath does not have to be all tragic, though. Mountaintop experiences are there intermixed between the difficult valleys. We all live in the midst of a hurting world. Hurting people are everywhere. As we are traversing our daily paths, we meet them. They emerge from every ethnicity, every age group, and every socioeconomic level. There is one thing that they all have in common: pain. Quietly desperate, they search for someone to care, to understand, to love unconditionally, and to point the way to an answer for their dilemma to ease their pain.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, David P. Smith, MD’s new book not only paints a vivid portrait of individuals grappling with profound challenges, but also serves as a beacon of hope and compassion. By illuminating the struggles and triumphs along Sarah’s journey, “The Chrysalis Caretaker” prompts readers to consider their own responses to adversity and the profound impact of extending kindness and support to those in need.
Readers can purchase “The Chrysalis Caretaker” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Sarah Ashton experienced great loss and tragedy early in her life, but with the help of her family, friends, doctor, and Caretaker, she seeks to become an overcomer against great odds,” writes Dr. Smith. “Her nemesis, Wylie, tries his best to defeat her as she travels down some dark paths. Can she really have the life she always wanted, or will the past forever hold onto to her?
“An unfortunate reality of our day is that tragedies are all too common. The post-traumatic aftermath does not have to be all tragic, though. Mountaintop experiences are there intermixed between the difficult valleys. We all live in the midst of a hurting world. Hurting people are everywhere. As we are traversing our daily paths, we meet them. They emerge from every ethnicity, every age group, and every socioeconomic level. There is one thing that they all have in common: pain. Quietly desperate, they search for someone to care, to understand, to love unconditionally, and to point the way to an answer for their dilemma to ease their pain.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, David P. Smith, MD’s new book not only paints a vivid portrait of individuals grappling with profound challenges, but also serves as a beacon of hope and compassion. By illuminating the struggles and triumphs along Sarah’s journey, “The Chrysalis Caretaker” prompts readers to consider their own responses to adversity and the profound impact of extending kindness and support to those in need.
Readers can purchase “The Chrysalis Caretaker” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories