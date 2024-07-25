Author Daisy Apricot’s New Book, "One-Dollar Bet," is a Compelling Story That Centers Around a University Professor’s Tumultuous Campaign for Kentucky’s US Senate Seat

Recent release “One-Dollar Bet” from Covenant Books author Daisy Apricot is a fascinating tale that follows university professor Crystal Rodgers, who embarks on a daring political journey after accepting a one-dollar bet from a student to run for Kentucky’s US Senate seat without spending on TV ads.