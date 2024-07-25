Author Daisy Apricot’s New Book, "One-Dollar Bet," is a Compelling Story That Centers Around a University Professor’s Tumultuous Campaign for Kentucky’s US Senate Seat
Recent release “One-Dollar Bet” from Covenant Books author Daisy Apricot is a fascinating tale that follows university professor Crystal Rodgers, who embarks on a daring political journey after accepting a one-dollar bet from a student to run for Kentucky’s US Senate seat without spending on TV ads.
New York, NY, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Daisy Apricot has completed her new book, “One-Dollar Bet”: a riveting tale of political intrigue that follows the journey of Crystal Rodgers, a university professor who accepts a seemingly impossible challenge to run for Kentucky’s US Senate seat under unique circumstances.
“A university professor accepts a one-dollar bet from a student to run for Kentucky’s US Senate seat and win without spending a dollar on TV advertising,” writes Apricot. “Running as a write-in candidate with no party affiliation, the campaign led to an outcome no one saw coming, not even the candidate.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Daisy Apricot’s new book is a stirring testament to the potential for individuals to effect change through courage and conviction, challenging conventional political strategies and celebrating the spirit of civic engagement. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, “One-Dollar Bet” promises readers a compelling narrative that invites them to contemplate the nature of leadership, the impact of unconventional campaigns, and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity.
Readers can purchase “One-Dollar Bet” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
