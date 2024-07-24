Author Cedric Fisher’s New Book “The ‘Superwhelming’, ‘Glorioustounding’, ‘Megamiraculous’ Return of the King of Kings and Pretentious Interloper” is Released
Recent release “The ‘Superwhelming’, ‘Glorioustounding’, ‘Megamiraculous’ Return of the King of Kings and Pretentious Interloper” from Covenant Books author Cedric Fisher is a fascinating read that critiques societal disillusionment and offers a thought-provoking exploration of biblical eschatology.
Asheboro, NC, July 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cedric Fisher, the director of Truthkeepers, a web ministry established in 1993 to promote and defend God’s truth, has completed his new book, “The ‘Superwhelming’, ‘Glorioustounding’, ‘Megamiraculous’ Return of the King of Kings and Pretentious Interloper”: a bold exploration of faith, apathy, and biblical prophecy that calls upon readers to engage with God amidst contemporary challenges.
Born in poverty and hopelessness, author Cedric Fisher’s negative childhood experiences and dysfunctional family dynamic led to him using drugs and alcohol at age fourteen. The depth of bondage seemed impossible to overcome until God delivered him, setting him on a path towards enlightenment and salvation. Only months after his deliverance, Fisher joined a prison ministry, which gradually morphed into evangelism in churches, pastoring, and church planting. It wasn’t long before the author discovered that what he had read and what many professing Christians believed and practiced did not align. A deep desire to clarify the truth became a decades-long apologetic ministry. Currently, Cedric and his wife, Cheryl, live on the East Coast.
“Complaints are replete on social media, and everywhere people gather to sip coffee and opine about the world’s ills,” writes Fisher. “Something is wrong with American society. A few years ago, people were saying, ‘I don’t know how it can get worse.’ It is worse and going to get worse. The reality and angst of watching it disintegrate have pressed many people into apathy. They have latched onto the belief that God will not permit them to suffer the consequences of the world’s wicked rebellion. Instead, Christ will snatch them off the earth and out of danger during a split-second secret coming.
“There is an alternative to apathy and fantastical notions. It is the central focus of biblical eschatology, the superwhelming, glorioustounding, megamiraculous return of the King of kings.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cedric Fisher’s new book invites readers to reconsider their beliefs and assumptions about the future with a compelling vision of hope and renewal amidst societal turmoil. For readers seeking a thought-provoking examination of faith, prophecy, and cultural engagement, “The ‘Superwhelming’, ‘Glorioustounding’, ‘Megamiraculous’ Return of the King of Kings and Pretentious Interloper” promises a compelling journey of reflection as well as a deeper understanding of faith and its purpose in an uncertain world.
Readers can purchase “The ‘Superwhelming’, ‘Glorioustounding’, ‘Megamiraculous’ Return of the King of Kings and Pretentious Interloper” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Born in poverty and hopelessness, author Cedric Fisher’s negative childhood experiences and dysfunctional family dynamic led to him using drugs and alcohol at age fourteen. The depth of bondage seemed impossible to overcome until God delivered him, setting him on a path towards enlightenment and salvation. Only months after his deliverance, Fisher joined a prison ministry, which gradually morphed into evangelism in churches, pastoring, and church planting. It wasn’t long before the author discovered that what he had read and what many professing Christians believed and practiced did not align. A deep desire to clarify the truth became a decades-long apologetic ministry. Currently, Cedric and his wife, Cheryl, live on the East Coast.
“Complaints are replete on social media, and everywhere people gather to sip coffee and opine about the world’s ills,” writes Fisher. “Something is wrong with American society. A few years ago, people were saying, ‘I don’t know how it can get worse.’ It is worse and going to get worse. The reality and angst of watching it disintegrate have pressed many people into apathy. They have latched onto the belief that God will not permit them to suffer the consequences of the world’s wicked rebellion. Instead, Christ will snatch them off the earth and out of danger during a split-second secret coming.
“There is an alternative to apathy and fantastical notions. It is the central focus of biblical eschatology, the superwhelming, glorioustounding, megamiraculous return of the King of kings.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cedric Fisher’s new book invites readers to reconsider their beliefs and assumptions about the future with a compelling vision of hope and renewal amidst societal turmoil. For readers seeking a thought-provoking examination of faith, prophecy, and cultural engagement, “The ‘Superwhelming’, ‘Glorioustounding’, ‘Megamiraculous’ Return of the King of Kings and Pretentious Interloper” promises a compelling journey of reflection as well as a deeper understanding of faith and its purpose in an uncertain world.
Readers can purchase “The ‘Superwhelming’, ‘Glorioustounding’, ‘Megamiraculous’ Return of the King of Kings and Pretentious Interloper” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories