Author Cedric Fisher’s New Book “The ‘Superwhelming’, ‘Glorioustounding’, ‘Megamiraculous’ Return of the King of Kings and Pretentious Interloper” is Released

Recent release “The ‘Superwhelming’, ‘Glorioustounding’, ‘Megamiraculous’ Return of the King of Kings and Pretentious Interloper” from Covenant Books author Cedric Fisher is a fascinating read that critiques societal disillusionment and offers a thought-provoking exploration of biblical eschatology.