Author Izzy Freshwater’s New Book, "Sunshine In The Darkness," is a Powerful Exploration of Learning to Cope with Mental Illness and Trauma Through Holistic Practices

Recent release “Sunshine In The Darkness” from Page Publishing author Izzy Freshwater is a thought-provoking read that offers a transformative journey of healing and growth. Through a holistic exploration of mental health, spirituality, and mindfulness, Freshwater offers readers practical tools and heartfelt insights for overcoming challenges and finding inner peace.