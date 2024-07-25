Author Izzy Freshwater’s New Book, "Sunshine In The Darkness," is a Powerful Exploration of Learning to Cope with Mental Illness and Trauma Through Holistic Practices
Recent release “Sunshine In The Darkness” from Page Publishing author Izzy Freshwater is a thought-provoking read that offers a transformative journey of healing and growth. Through a holistic exploration of mental health, spirituality, and mindfulness, Freshwater offers readers practical tools and heartfelt insights for overcoming challenges and finding inner peace.
New York, NY, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Izzy Freshwater, a spiritual seeker on a path to discover serenity in the challenges she has faced, has completed her new book, “Sunshine In The Darkness”: an empowering journey of self-discovery and healing that draws upon the author's own personal experiences to provide readers with the tools they need to navigate life's challenges with resilience and grace.
“In my book, I explore mental health issues, spirituality and some mindfulness, drawing on my experience and research,” writes Izzy. “I'm offering a holistic approach to healing and growth that has worked for me and can work for anyone with the correct determination.
“I begin by examining the stigma and challenges of mental health with ways to cope and how spirituality can provide a supportive framework for self-care, self-acceptance and connection to something greater than yourself.
“I delve into various spiritual principles that I have found helpful, including meditation, love and self-love, and how they can complement and enhance traditional mental health treatments.
“Throughout the book, I emphasize the importance of taking a kind and individualized approach to mental health and spirituality, encouraging the reader to explore their beliefs, mind and experiences without fear - you're never alone.”
Published by Page Publishing, Izzy Freshwater’s inspiring guidebook presents readers with a message of hope and encouragement, reminding them that healing and wholeness are never out of reach. With its compassionate tone and practical guidance, “Sunshine In The Darkness” is a beacon of light that will help to direct readers out of whatever darkness they might be facing, offering a way forward.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Sunshine In The Darkness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
