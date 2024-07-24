Author Judy LeGrand’s New Book, “Where I Belong...,” is a Heartfelt Tale of Rediscovery, Healing, and Learning to Begin Again After Life’s Difficult Struggles

Recent release “Where I Belong...” from Page Publishing author Judy LeGrand tells the poignant story of Maggie Nelson, whose life is shattered by a revelation about her husband. Seeking solace on the Isle of Palms, Maggie discovers a chance to begin again and rediscover her passions, all the while learning that true happiness can be found in unexpected places and people.