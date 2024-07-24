Author Judy LeGrand’s New Book, “Where I Belong...,” is a Heartfelt Tale of Rediscovery, Healing, and Learning to Begin Again After Life’s Difficult Struggles
Recent release “Where I Belong...” from Page Publishing author Judy LeGrand tells the poignant story of Maggie Nelson, whose life is shattered by a revelation about her husband. Seeking solace on the Isle of Palms, Maggie discovers a chance to begin again and rediscover her passions, all the while learning that true happiness can be found in unexpected places and people.
Sumter, SC, July 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Judy LeGrand, who has always liked to write and has worked as a secretary, a youth director at a couple of local churches, and now retired as of May, 2024, has completed her new book, “Where I Belong...”: a compelling tale that invites readers on a transformative journey of resilience and renewal as one woman finds the strength to continue on and forge a new path of her own design after her life falls out from under her.
“Maggie Nelson had a pretty routine life,” writes LeGrand. “She was married with a grown daughter, and she had a good job and good friends. Everything was as it should be, or at least that’s what she thought until one revelation about her husband rocked her world and changed her life. Feeling devastated and lost, she made the decision to escape to the Isle of Palms to pick up the pieces of her life. Sand, sun, old friends, old hobbies, and new adventures all work together to make her realize that she can find true happiness and finally find the place where she belongs.”
Published by Page Publishing, Judy LeGrand’s engaging tale will resonate with themes of self-discovery and the transformative power of community as Maggie navigates the complexities of rebuilding her life, to discover the enduring hope that emerges from adversity. A raw and character-driven novel, “Where I Belong…” offers readers a heartfelt exploration of healing, hope, and the profound journey to finding happiness on one’s own terms.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Where I Belong...” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
