Author Shontavia Brown’s New Book, "The Planndemic: the Human Eraser," is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of the Political Manipulation Surrounding the Covid-19 Pandemic
Recent release “The Planndemic: The Human Eraser” from Page Publishing author Shontavia Brown is a compelling deep dive into how the political elites in America exploited the Covid-19 pandemic for their gain, resulting in millions of lives lost. Urging swift action, Brown calls for unity to combat the crisis and prevent further devastation.
New York, NY, July 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Shontavia Brown, a writer with a big imagination for world culture and views, and enjoys reading and going out with friends, has completed her new book, “The Planndemic: The Human Eraser”: a gripping exposé that sheds light on the disturbing politicization of the Covid-19 pandemic and confronts the grim reality that millions of lives have been lost as a result of this deliberate manipulation.
“... This Plannedemic appears to be ‘the Human Eraser’ because at least 9 Million People in this World have already been eliminated from this Earth,” writes Brown. “This Man-Made Pandemic has not been deemed a War Crime because the people that are mostly affected are the Middle Class, Low Income, and the Poor.
The author continues, “... The United States Government must begin to take swift decisive action right now! It is also deemed necessary that we stop worrying about who it’s going to hurt and who’s going to get mad about it and quit listening to these Third-World Dictators all around the World. We Must All Come Together, Right Now, for the sake of All Humanity. Let’s roll up our sleeves and get busy by taking some swift decisive action, promptly, for there’s lots of work for us to do to make this World a better place to live. We should be trying to Root Out this Virus immediately, right now, before it’s too late, because we know which vaccines can stop it in its tracks. This is what the United States is good at putting a patch on.”
Published by Page Publishing, Shontavia Brown’s engaging work serves as a wake-up call, compelling readers to confront the uncomfortable truths surrounding the pandemic and mobilize towards meaningful change. With impassioned rallying cries and a call to action, “The Planndemic: The Human Eraser” ignites a fervent plea for justice and solidarity in the face of political corruption and adversity.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Planndemic: The Human Eraser” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
