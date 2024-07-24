Author Zane Dacus’s New Book, "Found Objects," Centers on Martin Davis, an Exceptionally Gifted Young Boy Who Works to Overcome the Challenges He Faces
Recent release “Found Objects” from Page Publishing author Zane Dacus invites readers to follow Martin Davis as this unusually gifted young boy fights his way through the continuing challenges that confront him.
New York, NY, July 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Zane Dacus has completed his new book, “Found Objects”: a memorable coming-of-age story that follows a talented young boy who strives to overcome the obstacles in his way.
Martin has special gifts that he is gradually learning as he uses them to overcome substantial obstacles in his own life and that of his family and friends. Martin also learns of mysteries related to his family heritage which presents obstacles and opportunities in equal measure.
Zane Dacus is a Montana-based author who was born and raised on a cattle ranch in Texas. Dacus’s goal as a writer is, first and foremost, to tell a good story. He also strives to engage readers and offer a litany of life lessons as the central character encounters challenging life events.
Zane intends for this story to follow the central character through life in a continuing progression over the course of several future books.
Dacus begins, “The truck moved at a high rate of speed considering the rough track it traversed, kicking up two rooster tails of dust from the heavily lugged wheels. Various digging tools and equipment boxes were tossed and slid in the truck bed with a clatter in sympathy with every twist and lurch of the truck. The driver’s hand steadied the basinet on the seat next to her as it shifted with the vehicle’s movement. She occasionally glanced at the baby within or absentmindedly adjusted the blankets around his face as he slept. The only break in her swift passage was the necessary pause to open and close the gate that offered access to the pasture. Shifting gears, she gunned the engine as the truck lurched onto the one-lane blacktop county road and made its way west.”
Published by Page Publishing, Zane Dacus’s original tale allows readers to follow Martin’s journey as he progresses and grows as a person.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Found Objects” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Martin has special gifts that he is gradually learning as he uses them to overcome substantial obstacles in his own life and that of his family and friends. Martin also learns of mysteries related to his family heritage which presents obstacles and opportunities in equal measure.
Zane Dacus is a Montana-based author who was born and raised on a cattle ranch in Texas. Dacus’s goal as a writer is, first and foremost, to tell a good story. He also strives to engage readers and offer a litany of life lessons as the central character encounters challenging life events.
Zane intends for this story to follow the central character through life in a continuing progression over the course of several future books.
Dacus begins, “The truck moved at a high rate of speed considering the rough track it traversed, kicking up two rooster tails of dust from the heavily lugged wheels. Various digging tools and equipment boxes were tossed and slid in the truck bed with a clatter in sympathy with every twist and lurch of the truck. The driver’s hand steadied the basinet on the seat next to her as it shifted with the vehicle’s movement. She occasionally glanced at the baby within or absentmindedly adjusted the blankets around his face as he slept. The only break in her swift passage was the necessary pause to open and close the gate that offered access to the pasture. Shifting gears, she gunned the engine as the truck lurched onto the one-lane blacktop county road and made its way west.”
Published by Page Publishing, Zane Dacus’s original tale allows readers to follow Martin’s journey as he progresses and grows as a person.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Found Objects” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories