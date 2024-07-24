Author Yong S Lee’s New Book, “Mastering English Rhetoric: A Practical Guide for Non-native Speakers,” is an Essential Handbook to Help Readers Master English Rhetoric
“Mastering English Rhetoric: A Practical Guide for Non-native Speakers” from author Yong S Lee addresses the challenges non-native English speakers face in rhetorical skills within the English language, presenting over two hundred tools and techniques to empower readers and foster confidence and fluency while communicating effectively in English. While the text addresses the need for all non-native English speakers, it also includes a special feature of translation into the Korean language.
San Diego, CA, July 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Yong S Lee, a professor emeritus of political science at Iowa State University, teaching the constitutional and ethical requirements of a public servant in a democracy, has completed his new book, “Mastering English Rhetoric: A Practical Guide for Non-native Speakers”: a groundbreaking resource for non-native English speakers that offers a transformative approach to understanding and applying English rhetoric, empowering readers to communicate effectively and persuasively in both everyday interactions and public discourse.
Upon retirement, author Yong S Lee served for many years as director of the English program at the KDI Graduate School in Korea—an OECD training center for public servants in developing nations, teaching leadership and ethics, innovating the rhetoric of argumentative writing, and publishing “The Making of an Argument”. Lee has also been involved in many public functions, including Iowa Public Television, the “JoongAng Korea Daily” in Los Angeles (column contributor), and San Diego Korean Monthly (Citizen English Forum). Currently, the author resides in San Diego with his wife.
“Many non-native English speakers, in America and elsewhere, do not feel at home with the English language—no matter how long they have studied English back home or lived in the English-speaking world,” writes Lee. “They still speak a literally translated English that others find it not so easy to understand, let alone be persuaded. Much of this conundrum emanates from the inconvenient truth that they have not yet crossed the bridge to the world of English rhetoric: the way in which the natives often use words—nonliterally or figuratively—in everyday life and in public discourse, which of course is not unique to the English language.
“This handbook takes a giant step to cross that bridge by introducing over two hundred rhetorical tools and norms of communication, which are deeply rooted in culture. These tools are elucidated with mesmerizing stories behind—such as ‘The writing on the wall’ meaning a big trouble ahead or ‘Why are you eating your heart out?’ teasing why you are so depressed.”
Published by Page Publishing, Yong S Lee’s guidebook will help readers build fluency and cultural competence, ultimately helping non-native speakers feel more at ease and proficient in English communication. Through sharing his work, Lee hopes to help readers enhance their English language skills beyond the basics through tools that can be applied immediately in everyday conversations and professional settings.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “Mastering English Rhetoric: A Practical Guide for Non-native Speakers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
