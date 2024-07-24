Author Yong S Lee’s New Book, “Mastering English Rhetoric: A Practical Guide for Non-native Speakers,” is an Essential Handbook to Help Readers Master English Rhetoric

“Mastering English Rhetoric: A Practical Guide for Non-native Speakers” from author Yong S Lee addresses the challenges non-native English speakers face in rhetorical skills within the English language, presenting over two hundred tools and techniques to empower readers and foster confidence and fluency while communicating effectively in English. While the text addresses the need for all non-native English speakers, it also includes a special feature of translation into the Korean language.