Author Brian Conte’s New Book, "The Island," is a Captivating Tale That Follows a Young Boy’s Journey of Discovery and Survival While on a Deserted Island

Recent release “The Island” from Page Publishing author Brian Conte is a gripping true-life adventure of the author’s son Zeb, who becomes a castaway on a remote island. This poignant novel chronicles Zeb's harrowing story of survival, resilience, and self-discovery as he navigates the challenges of the untamed environment and strives to find a way back home.