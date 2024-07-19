GTC Law Group PC & Affiliates is Pleased to Announce That Shea Leitch Has Joined the Firm
Boston, MA, July 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- With over 10 years at the forefront of privacy and data protection law, Shea brings wide-ranging experience and proven skills to GTC’s data privacy practice. Shea has served as a trusted advisor to multinational companies in an array of industries who rely on her to provide timely, strategic and practical advice as they build and adapt their global privacy and security programs.
Shea has served as counsel for clients on projects ranging from the development of enterprise-wide privacy and security compliance programs and cybersecurity assessments, to targeted guidance on discrete privacy and security issues. With CIPP/US and CIPP/E certifications from the International Association of Privacy Professionals, Shea provides tailored guidance on privacy and cybersecurity issues, including regulatory compliance and risk management, security assessments and remediation, security incident preparation and response, and enforcement matters.
Shea also provides targeted guidance on privacy compliance for clients using emerging technologies, including biometrics, artificial intelligence and AdTech. As a strategic advisor, Shea helps clients bring products to market by identifying practical solutions that facilitate business growth and innovation, while mitigating legal and regulatory risk.
Prior to joining GTC, Shea was Counsel at Squire Patton Boggs, LLP. She holds a B.A. in Political Science and Government from The Ohio State University, and a J.D. from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law.
Shea joins GTC’s growing Data Privacy practice alongside accomplished lawyers, technologists and entrepreneurs who have pioneered GTC’s uniquely efficient and IP-centric law firm model.
