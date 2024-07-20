Chicago Markets for Makers Returns to Artifact Events This Weekend
The popular and family-friendly Markets for Makers event is set to return to Chicago on July 20 and 21, offering a unique shopping experience from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.
Chicago, IL, July 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Summer Markets for Makers Chicago market features over 95 makers, selling unique and handmade home decor, clothes, accessories, jewelry, ceramics, textiles, art, and more.
In addition to shopping, the event offers various activities for all ages. Guests can engage in DIY crafting at designated stations, perfect for those looking to get hands-on and creative. Photo enthusiasts will appreciate the beautifully decorated photo walls, ideal for capturing memories of the day. Food and drink vendors will be on-site, providing a variety of delicious options to enjoy while browsing the market.
Families are encouraged to attend, as children under 12 can enter for free. The event is also pet-friendly, allowing visitors to bring their furry friends along for the experience.
General admission tickets start at $8 online, which includes access to all market areas, a complimentary tote bag, and participation in the DIY stations. For those seeking an enhanced experience, VIP tickets are available starting at $15 online. VIP ticket holders receive market access throughout the entire weekend, a dedicated VIP line, an exclusive preview hour from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, and a special edition cotton tote bag valued at $10. Tickets at the door are priced at $15 and are subject to availability.
Location: Artifact Events (4325 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago, IL 60613)
Tickets and Info: www(dot)marketsformakers(dot)com
Contact: info@marketsformakers.com
Natalie Christensen
(904) 630-4000
www.marketsformakers.com
