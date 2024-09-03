Future Horizons Releases "Broccoli Boot Camp: Basic Training for Parents of Selective Eaters"

Dr. Keith Williams is a licensed psychologist and a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA). He has been the Director of the Feeding Program at the Penn State Hershey Medical Center for twenty-seven years. Dr. Laura Seiverling is a licensed psychologist and Board-Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA). She is an Associate Teaching Professor, regularly providing professional development trainings which focus on using collaboration to treat a range of pediatric feeding disorders.