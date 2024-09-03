Future Horizons Releases "Broccoli Boot Camp: Basic Training for Parents of Selective Eaters"
Dr. Keith Williams is a licensed psychologist and a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA). He has been the Director of the Feeding Program at the Penn State Hershey Medical Center for twenty-seven years. Dr. Laura Seiverling is a licensed psychologist and Board-Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA). She is an Associate Teaching Professor, regularly providing professional development trainings which focus on using collaboration to treat a range of pediatric feeding disorders.
Arlington, TX, September 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- "Broccoli Boot Camp" presents clearly written, commonsense behavioral interventions to successfully expand diet variety and preferences for healthy foods. It begins with the simple premise that when children are encouraged to taste and consume tiny portions of new foods (using the authors’ system), they learn to accept and enjoy them as part of their regular diets.
Other topics include:
• Difficult behaviors encountered at mealtime
• Nutritional deficiencies seen in selective eaters
• Food allergies
• And much more
The second edition of "Broccoli Boot Camp" contains updated and revised content that addresses selective eating patterns across a wider range of children, including those diagnosed with conditions such as avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder and pediatric feeding disorder.
Using compelling, real life case studies, "Broccoli Boot Camp" gives parents the tools they need to promote healthy eating for their child as well as improving the family mealtime experience.
