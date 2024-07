Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "SPUG – The Magic Planet" by Paul Philip Studer

Oxford, United Kingdom, July 22, 2024 --( PR.com )-- About "SPUG – The Magic Planet"Tutuchamilabin or SPUG, as it is affectionately called - was a magic planet.There were one hundred wizards who controlled its mystical lands. One of the wizards was called "Thirty Seven," he was the Bonz’s wizard. The Bonz were similar to an overgrown guinea pig, about a foot long and were governed by a King and Queen.When the old king died, Bonz conundrums were held, to decide who should become the next King and Queen.There was a part of SPUG where nobody ventured, on the map it said - ‘There be dragons’. Wizard Zuron was determined to explore the area, when he did, he came face to face with Dragon Inferno and a tremendous battle took place."SPUG – The Magic Planet" is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 272 pagesISBN-13: 9781800947443 / 9781800947467Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.73 x 21.59 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B0CYYH18TWAmazon URL: http://mybook.to/SPUG1Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002