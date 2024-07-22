Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "SPUG – The Magic Planet" by Paul Philip Studer
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "SPUG – The Magic Planet" by Paul Philip Studer.
Tutuchamilabin or SPUG, as it is affectionately called - was a magic planet.
There were one hundred wizards who controlled its mystical lands. One of the wizards was called "Thirty Seven," he was the Bonz’s wizard. The Bonz were similar to an overgrown guinea pig, about a foot long and were governed by a King and Queen.
When the old king died, Bonz conundrums were held, to decide who should become the next King and Queen.
There was a part of SPUG where nobody ventured, on the map it said - ‘There be dragons’. Wizard Zuron was determined to explore the area, when he did, he came face to face with Dragon Inferno and a tremendous battle took place.
"SPUG – The Magic Planet" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 272 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800947443 / 9781800947467
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.73 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0CYYH18TW
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/SPUG1
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
