Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Frivolous Crime Squad" by Paul Philip Studer

Oxford, United Kingdom, July 22, 2024 --( PR.com )-- About "The Frivolous Crime Squad"It has always struck the author as odd to have a police unit called The Serious Crime Squad. Surely, all crime is serious by definition.This book deals with the opposite of serious crime. The opposite of serious is "frivolous" hence within this book are presented fictional crimes which do not have any serious purpose or value. Crimes that the Serious Crime Squad would not touch:1. Stealing collection money from a church.2. A wheelie-bin fire.3. The theft of five pairs of very expensive knickers."The Frivolous Crime Squad" is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 240 pagesISBN-13: 9781800947764 / 9781800947627Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.4 x 21.59 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B0D35HYDDKAmazon URL: http://mybook.to/FCSQUADPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002