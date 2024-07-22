Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Magic Slippers" by Paul Philip Studer
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Magic Slippers" by Paul Philip Studer.
Oxford, United Kingdom, July 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- About "The Magic Slippers"
Paul Philip Studer was a casualty of his mother’s ambition. His mother wanted him to do the same as his brother Anthony; he was a civil engineer.
Today was the day that the A level results would be posted on the school noticeboard.
Paul passed one A level: Maths - grade E. His parents went mad.
But he survived and went on to have a very good career in the building industry, as a planning surveyor.
Ironically his brother gave up his career in civil engineering and formed a company making kitchens.
"The Magic Slippers" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 316 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800947931 9781800948037
Dimensions: 12.7 x 2.01 x 20.32 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0D7QC9LB6
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/SLIPPERS
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Paul Philip Studer was a casualty of his mother’s ambition. His mother wanted him to do the same as his brother Anthony; he was a civil engineer.
Today was the day that the A level results would be posted on the school noticeboard.
Paul passed one A level: Maths - grade E. His parents went mad.
But he survived and went on to have a very good career in the building industry, as a planning surveyor.
Ironically his brother gave up his career in civil engineering and formed a company making kitchens.
"The Magic Slippers" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 316 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800947931 9781800948037
Dimensions: 12.7 x 2.01 x 20.32 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0D7QC9LB6
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/SLIPPERS
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories