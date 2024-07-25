Author Rhodan Durrkey’s New Book, “Elijah: The God Time,” is a Compelling and Thought-Provoking Read That Offers an Insightful Retelling of Biblical Events
Recent release “Elijah: The God Time” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Rhodan Durrkey is a deep dive into a timeless tale of faith, courage, and divine intervention that offers readers a captivating reinterpretation of Biblical events, exploring the profound relationship between the prophet Elijah and the God of Israel.
New York, NY, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rhodan Durrkey, a longtime writer and huge sports fan who enjoys music and Western novels, has completed her new book, “Elijah: The God Time”: a captivating journey through biblical history that presents readers with a fresh perspective on the life and times of the prophet Elijah, while shedding light on the profound relationship between humanity and the divine.
In "Elijah: The God Time," author Rhodan Durrkey not only recounts the battles and miracles of the prophet Elijah, but also delves into the complex emotions and motivations of those caught in the midst of divine conflict. From the conniving King Ahab and Queen Jezebel to the faithful followers of Yahweh, each character plays a vital role in shaping the destiny of Israel and Samaria.
“Elijah was a man of many distinctions,” writes Durrkey. “This is a story about God and Elijah and the events that took place. Most of these events took place during the time of Ahab, a king that ruled for over twenty years. The story opens with King Ahab beginning his rule at the age of thirty-eight. Ahab, like his father, did not rule in favor of Yahweh. Ahab did not rule with the blessing hand of God like David and Solomon. Ahab ruled at his own volition. This is an account of the prophet of Elijah, who did God’s bidding and a King who did not.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Rhodan Durrkey’s enlightening tale will help readers develop a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by Elijah and uncover timeless truths about the nature of faith, the pursuit of justice, and the enduring power of the Lord’s guidance. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Elijah: The God Time” is sure to captivate readers of all backgrounds and beliefs with its insightful commentary on the enduring legacy of the prophet Elijah.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Elijah: The God Time" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
