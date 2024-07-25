Author Rhodan Durrkey’s New Book, “Elijah: The God Time,” is a Compelling and Thought-Provoking Read That Offers an Insightful Retelling of Biblical Events

Recent release “Elijah: The God Time” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Rhodan Durrkey is a deep dive into a timeless tale of faith, courage, and divine intervention that offers readers a captivating reinterpretation of Biblical events, exploring the profound relationship between the prophet Elijah and the God of Israel.