Author Milan Albert’s New Book, "A Better Place," is a Thought-Provoking Read That Offers Concrete Solutions to Help Bring Radical Change and Restore America’s Future

Recent release “A Better Place” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Milan Albert delivers a bold and urgent call to action, challenging readers to imagine a future in which freedom and prosperity reign supreme. With incisive commentary and impassioned rhetoric, Albert offers a roadmap for reshaping America and reclaiming the principles of liberty and justice for all.