Author Milan Albert’s New Book, "A Better Place," is a Thought-Provoking Read That Offers Concrete Solutions to Help Bring Radical Change and Restore America’s Future
Recent release “A Better Place” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Milan Albert delivers a bold and urgent call to action, challenging readers to imagine a future in which freedom and prosperity reign supreme. With incisive commentary and impassioned rhetoric, Albert offers a roadmap for reshaping America and reclaiming the principles of liberty and justice for all.
New York, NY, July 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Milan Albert, a conservative patriot, has completed his new book, “A Better Place”: a compelling read that presents a radical vision for the future of America, calling for sweeping changes to address the systemic issues plaguing society and threatening the very fabric of democracy.
Drawing on historical precedent and contemporary social commentary, “A Better Place” exposes the pervasive influence of elitist interests and bureaucratic inefficiency on American society. From the exploitation of workers to the ballooning national debt, he paints a stark picture of a nation in crisis and in need of radical transformation.
“The solutions and remedies contained herein are not suggestions or optional…” writes Albert. “They are absolutely necessary, or we lose freedom and liberty in the United States of America forever... And quite probably, we lose the United States of America itself...
“For the entirety of civilization and the existence of this nation, workers have been subjugated into slavery to the bean counters... More and more, we are looked at as collateral on senseless debt and spending by the elites... We are thought of as nothing more than a bottomless piggy bank to fund the gluttony of elitist pigs... We are treated worse and worse by those with their thumbs pressing down upon us... King George’s tyranny in 1760 was nothing compared to how we are now treated by the ruling class regressives (read carefully the Declaration of Independence, and you will see this truth to be self-evident) ... We are supposed to be tickled to joy if we have a job at all as they pocket 55 percent of the fruits of our labor… And you better like it or you will face great suffering and retribution… This has to stop…”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Milan Albert’s engaging tale is a rallying cry for change that will encourage readers to imagine a future where liberty and prosperity are not just distant dreams, but tangible realities. With its bold ideas and impassioned rhetoric, “A Better Place” is poised to spark a national dialogue about the future of America and the steps needed to create a more just, equitable, and prosperous society.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "A Better Place" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Drawing on historical precedent and contemporary social commentary, “A Better Place” exposes the pervasive influence of elitist interests and bureaucratic inefficiency on American society. From the exploitation of workers to the ballooning national debt, he paints a stark picture of a nation in crisis and in need of radical transformation.
“The solutions and remedies contained herein are not suggestions or optional…” writes Albert. “They are absolutely necessary, or we lose freedom and liberty in the United States of America forever... And quite probably, we lose the United States of America itself...
“For the entirety of civilization and the existence of this nation, workers have been subjugated into slavery to the bean counters... More and more, we are looked at as collateral on senseless debt and spending by the elites... We are thought of as nothing more than a bottomless piggy bank to fund the gluttony of elitist pigs... We are treated worse and worse by those with their thumbs pressing down upon us... King George’s tyranny in 1760 was nothing compared to how we are now treated by the ruling class regressives (read carefully the Declaration of Independence, and you will see this truth to be self-evident) ... We are supposed to be tickled to joy if we have a job at all as they pocket 55 percent of the fruits of our labor… And you better like it or you will face great suffering and retribution… This has to stop…”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Milan Albert’s engaging tale is a rallying cry for change that will encourage readers to imagine a future where liberty and prosperity are not just distant dreams, but tangible realities. With its bold ideas and impassioned rhetoric, “A Better Place” is poised to spark a national dialogue about the future of America and the steps needed to create a more just, equitable, and prosperous society.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "A Better Place" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories