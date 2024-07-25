"My Struggle with Churches, Religions, and Human Governments" is an Intriguing Dive Into the Conflicting Religious-Political Beliefs and Systems of Human Governments
Author Vick Maiz Barcelon guides the reader to the competing and conflicting religious beliefs and faith, to the political ideologies and systems of government, and to the actual discoveries by our physical sciences in our quest to know the meaning and purpose of our human existence, in the proper way to conduct our lives as human beings, and of our ultimate and final destiny in the forever of eternity.
Silver Spring, MD, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Vick Maiz Barcelon, a former member of the provincial legislature of the province of Southern Leyte, Philippines for about 12 years, has completed his new book, “My Struggle With Churches, Religions, And Human Governments”: a fascinating and intriguing work that presents the author’s struggle in the synchronization and synergy of religious beliefs and faiths with the realities and actual discoveries and findings established by our physical sciences, and with the competing socio-economic-political ideologies and systems of governments in the world for their harmony in diversity in our quest to know the origin, power, and energy that created reality, of the irresistible laws governing it, and of mankind’s existence and destiny in the way of the basic Law of Nature of Cause and Effect.
Author Vick Maiz Barcelon, as an activist who organized the different divergent sectors in his province into viable cooperatives, associations, and other socio-economic organizations, including indigenous natives known locally as “Kongking” scattered in their forest habitats in the deep jungles of the province into self-sustaining communities, and as a practicing lawyer for more than 52 years, personally experienced and has first-hand knowledge of the human behavior, conduct, aspirations, and way of life of different peoples and nationalities with conflicting socio-economic, political, and religious persuasions, affiliations, and inclinations, and of the beliefs and faith of the most innocent and trusting good people and of the worst of all the wicked and evil scoundrels in this world. He is a very religious baptized Roman Catholic deeply involved in his church and religion as he was an Acolyte, an Altar Server, a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Parish Pastoral Council, and the Chairman of the Committee on Worship of his parish for a substantial number of years. His personal experience with the teachings and practices, and with the way and manner of the rites and rituals of his church which he found to be very questionable from his cursory reading of the Bible, literally forced him to make a very meticulous and serious study of the Christian bible itself, of the true history of Christianity and of all the other churches and religions in the world, including the anti-god beliefs and faith of atheism and of all those who reject and deny the existence of God, and the actual realities of the observable universe and the established findings proven and established by our physical sciences. Barcelon writes, “Whether we like it or not, whether we believe in God or not, and whether we believe that there is life after our physical death or not, these realities are undeniable precisely because they are absolutely true. Like a fleeting mist decimated, dissolved, and completely annihilated by the gentle breeze and by the smothering rays of the sun, our physical life and our physical existence in this world is a mere passing gush of wind that will completely vanish and disappear without any trace sooner or later in just a matter of time.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Vick Maiz Barcelon’s thought-provoking work encourages readers to rethink their worldviews.
