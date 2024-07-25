Author Christine Morton’s New Book, "Bully," is a Daunting Tale About How Various Forms of Unjustifiable Bullying Led to an Unimaginable Act of Brutality
Recent release “Bully” from Page Publishing author Christine Morton is a harrowing novel that underscores the harmful impact of bullying of all those it touches.
Buffalo, NY, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Christine Morton, born and raised in Buffalo, New York, has completed her new book, “Bully”: a potent novel that takes readers to the heart of Downtown Buffalo.
Kori Archer knows firsthand what it is like to be bullied. Consequently, she finds herself making many trips to a local therapist to try and understand the why behind the unforgettable torment that plagues her mind day in and day out.
The outside world sees a happy wife and devoted mother of two, but after a series of gruesome events occur in her hometown of Buffalo, New York, Kori is forced to reckon with her past.
Author Christine Morton is currently a banking officer at a local bank, as well as a self-employed business owner of WillowHill Designs in Buffalo. She lives with her husband, Steve, and their two now-teenage boys, Tyler and Cheyne. Writing books is her escape from reality, which is a blessing in disguise, as they recently found out that her father has lung cancer, and she lost her mother in 2012. Writing and staying busy keep Christine’s mind from reminding her that life is too short. Morton is currently working on her third book, “Broken 2.”
Morton writes, “Thursday, September 7, 1989, had started out same as any other day. I woke up. Ate breakfast. Got dressed. Brushed my teeth. Then rushed out the side door, with my backpack on, to meet up with Diedra to speed walk the five blocks to catch the bus. It amazed me that back in the day, the bus didn’t pick you up in front of your house as they did nowadays. All the schoolkids had to gather at one designated corner that was never close to home. And they wondered why tons of kids went missing back then.”
Published by Page Publishing, Christine Morton’s gripping tale brings readers to the Jaxshelben Mansion as it befalls a darkness no one could ever have imagined.
Readers who wish to experience this striking work can purchase “Bully” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
