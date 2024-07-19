Von Payne Black Wins Top Honors at the 2024 International Women's Spirits Competition
Clearwater, FL, July 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Von Payne Spirits is proud to announce that Von Payne Black Whiskey has achieved outstanding recognition at the 2024 International Women's Spirits Competition, scoring an impressive 99 points. Von Payne Black was awarded Best of the Best, Best Bourbon (Infused), Best of Class, and Double Gold, solidifying its status as a premier choice among spirits enthusiasts.
Steve Allen, Founder of Von Payne Spirits, expressed his gratitude and excitement for the accolades. "I am very honored and excited to receive this recognition from the International Women’s Spirits Competition. Von Payne Black was inspired by the most important women in my life, my five adult daughters and my wife, who actually suggested using Black Currant. This award means even more to me as it validates the achievement of our goal to produce a more approachable bourbon that can be shared and enjoyed by a broader market. We greatly appreciate the awards and the efforts of the judges."
Von Payne Black stands out for its unique infusion of natural black currant, creating a distinctive flavor profile that appeals to both traditional bourbon enthusiasts and those new to the whiskey world. This latest recognition is a testament to the exceptional quality and craftsmanship that Von Payne Spirits brings to its innovative products.
Steve Allen's journey to creating Von Payne Black was fueled by a desire to craft a whiskey that could be enjoyed by everyone, inspired by his family's own experiences and preferences. The inclusion of black currant, suggested by his wife, has set Von Payne Black apart in a crowded market, making Von Payne Black an inviting choice for a diverse audience.
Von Payne Spirits remains committed to pushing the boundaries of traditional whiskey-making, creating premium products that captivate and challenge the norms. This award underscores the brand’s mission to bring different people together, expand the possibilities of the night, and change how people think about whiskey.
About Von Payne Spirits: Von Payne Spirits, based in Clearwater, FL, is dedicated to producing premium, innovative spirits that challenge the norms and captivate consumers. Our flagship product, Von Payne Black, is an award-winning blended bourbon infused with natural black currant, known for its smooth, rich taste profile and unique presentation. Inspired by the dark and edgy essence of alternative subcultures, Von Payne Spirits is all about expanding the possibilities of the night and changing how people think about whiskey.
For more information about Von Payne Black and to find a retailer near you, visit Von Payne Spirits website.
