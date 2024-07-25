Nixie Hayes’s New Book, "Knights Angels: Gabriel," Follows Gabriel and a Group of Angels as They Set Out to Find the One Object Capable of Stopping Satan’s Great Escape
New York, NY, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Nixie Hayes, who holds a lifelong passion for reading, has completed her most recent book, “Knights Angels: Gabriel”: a gripping tale of celestial missions, supernatural battles, and the fate of humanity that follows Gabriel and his small band on a perilous mission to prevent the devil from escaping and triggering the apocalypse.
“Gabriel the Angel had come down from heaven several times to complete missions for the Lord,” writes Hayes. “This mission would be more difficult than the rest because it involved the possible demise of the human race. The devil had gained enough power to try a bid of escape.
“To stop this from happening, Gabriel and his companions have to find a part of a four-piece key that, once put together, will stop the devil from escaping and ending the world. There are many friends and foes to watch out for during their travels and adventures.”
Published by Fulton Books, Nixie Hayes’s book is a thrilling tale that will keep the pages turning as Gabriel faces off against the devil himself to save mankind from annihilation. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Knights Angels: Gabriel” is a stirring testament to the enduring power of faith and courage in the face of adversity, offering readers a mesmerizing journey through realms both celestial and earthly.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Knights Angels: Gabriel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories